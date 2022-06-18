International
https://sputniknews.com/20220618/some-14000-people-from-130-countries-take-part-in-russias-spief-2022---organizers-1096434066.html
Some 14,000 People From 130 Countries Take Part in Russia's SPIEF-2022
Some 14,000 People From 130 Countries Take Part in Russia's SPIEF-2022
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The 2022 edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) gathered 14,000 participants from 130 countries... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-18T12:03+0000
2022-06-18T13:02+0000
spief 2022
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/12/1096433917_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5dcf14c95cf78fe65132352cb4fce096.jpg
"Russia included, 14,000 people from 130 countries took part in the forum, with 79 countries sending their official representatives," Kobyakov told reporters at the final press conference.Agreements worth 5.6 trillion rubles ($97 billion) were concluded at SPIEF-2022, Kobyakov said.The city of St. Petersburg alone secured about 500 billion worth of contracts at the forum, Mayor Alexander Beglov said. He lauded the forum taking place internationally despite "the pressure exerted by Western countries, including the United States."Commenting on US participants at this year's forum, Kobyakov said the counted "10 times fewer participants than in 2019, when they were 600."The 25th SPIEF ran from June 15 to 18. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/12/1096433917_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2e7f3c9571866cb7283e313790f9f2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spief 2022, russia

Some 14,000 People From 130 Countries Take Part in Russia's SPIEF-2022

12:03 GMT 18.06.2022 (Updated: 13:02 GMT 18.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid / Go to the photo bankSPIEF-2022
SPIEF-2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The 2022 edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) gathered 14,000 participants from 130 countries, including 79 countries with official representation, Russian presidential adviser and SPIEF executive secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Saturday.
"Russia included, 14,000 people from 130 countries took part in the forum, with 79 countries sending their official representatives," Kobyakov told reporters at the final press conference.
Agreements worth 5.6 trillion rubles ($97 billion) were concluded at SPIEF-2022, Kobyakov said.
The city of St. Petersburg alone secured about 500 billion worth of contracts at the forum, Mayor Alexander Beglov said. He lauded the forum taking place internationally despite "the pressure exerted by Western countries, including the United States."
Commenting on US participants at this year's forum, Kobyakov said the counted "10 times fewer participants than in 2019, when they were 600."
The 25th SPIEF ran from June 15 to 18. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала