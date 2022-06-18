https://sputniknews.com/20220618/some-14000-people-from-130-countries-take-part-in-russias-spief-2022---organizers-1096434066.html

Some 14,000 People From 130 Countries Take Part in Russia's SPIEF-2022

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The 2022 edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) gathered 14,000 participants from 130 countries

"Russia included, 14,000 people from 130 countries took part in the forum, with 79 countries sending their official representatives," Kobyakov told reporters at the final press conference.Agreements worth 5.6 trillion rubles ($97 billion) were concluded at SPIEF-2022, Kobyakov said.The city of St. Petersburg alone secured about 500 billion worth of contracts at the forum, Mayor Alexander Beglov said. He lauded the forum taking place internationally despite "the pressure exerted by Western countries, including the United States."Commenting on US participants at this year's forum, Kobyakov said the counted "10 times fewer participants than in 2019, when they were 600."The 25th SPIEF ran from June 15 to 18. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

