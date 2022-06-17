https://sputniknews.com/20220617/unique-viking-age-shipyard-discovered-in-sweden-1096394432.html

Unique Viking Age Shipyard Discovered in Sweden

Unique Viking Age Shipyard Discovered in Sweden

Located on the island of Björkö in Lake Mälaren 30 kilometres west of Stockholm, Birka was an important Viking Age trading centre that handled goods from all... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-17T07:00+0000

2022-06-17T07:00+0000

2022-06-17T07:00+0000

news

scandinavia

sweden

history

archaeology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106819/06/1068190650_0:72:1025:648_1920x0_80_0_0_883f098de19834f442c2b58d4097577b.jpg

Archaeologists have located a unique Viking shipyard in the medieval town of Birka at Lake Mälaren. The find challenges previous assumptions about how the Viking city's maritime activities were organised.During the research, carried out in collaboration between the Stockholm University and the Centre for Baltic and Scandinavian Archaeology in Schleswig, Germany, a stone-laid dock in the former beach zone was found, with a wooden boat slip at the bottom. More local finds include large quantities of both unused and used boat rivets and tools for woodworking.“The finds from the area are telling. It shows with great clarity that this is where they serviced their ships,” Isaksson said.According to Isaksson, systematic inventory, mapping and drone surveys have unearthed a rich maritime environment in Birka, with remnants of everything from jetties to boat landings and shipyards.Birka is located on the island of Björkö in Lake Mälaren 30 kilometres west of Stockholm. It was an important Viking Age trading centre that handled goods from Scandinavia as well as many parts of Europe, the Byzantine Empire and the Middle East.Birka was founded in around AD 750 and flourished for over two centuries. It was ultimately abandoned in around AD 975, when Sigtuna was founded as a Christian town and trade harbour some 35 km to the northeast.

https://sputniknews.com/20220603/unique-ornate-viking-sword-from-the-800s-decorated-in-gold-and-silver-unearthed-in-norway-1095958788.html

scandinavia

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, scandinavia, sweden, history, archaeology