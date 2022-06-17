International
https://sputniknews.com/20220617/turkey-ready-to-open-airspace-for-russian-aircraft-heading-for-syria-diplomat-says-1096393621.html
Moscow hopes that Ankara will open its airspace for Russian aircraft in the very near future, the presidential envoy added. According to Lavrentiev, the closure of airspace for Russian place have affected the work and activities of the Russian military in Syria.Despite this fact, Moscow is able to provide its military with everything they need through other channels, though it requires much more time, Lavrentiev added.Ankara earlier said that a new military operation in Syria's north was in the works, citing security concerns.Over the past years, Turkey has carried out several operations in Syria, citing the activity of the Kurdish self-defence forces, as Ankara accuses them of engaging in terrorist activities and organising attacks in the country.
turkey, syria, russia, alexander lavrentiev, kurds

Turkey Ready to Open Airspace for Russian Aircraft Heading for Syria, Diplomat Says

06:26 GMT 17.06.2022
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoFILE - This Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, shows a Russian Su-35 fighter jet taking off at Hemeimeem air base in Syria
FILE - This Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, shows a Russian Su-35 fighter jet taking off at Hemeimeem air base in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2022
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Turkey is ready to open its national airspace for Russian aircraft heading for Syria, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev told Sputnik.

"Of course [we are discussing the opening of Turkish airspace]. They [Turkish colleges] are expressing their readiness [to open the airspace], but so far, for certain reasons, they have not yet opened it," Lavrentiev said.

Moscow hopes that Ankara will open its airspace for Russian aircraft in the very near future, the presidential envoy added. According to Lavrentiev, the closure of airspace for Russian place have affected the work and activities of the Russian military in Syria.

"It has had a certain negative effect, which has led to certain logistical difficulties in supplying our group", the diplomat said.

© AP Photo / Ghaith AlsayedTurkish military convoy drives through the village of Binnish, in Idlib province, Syria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Turkish military convoy drives through the village of Binnish, in Idlib province, Syria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2022
Turkish military convoy drives through the village of Binnish, in Idlib province, Syria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
Despite this fact, Moscow is able to provide its military with everything they need through other channels, though it requires much more time, Lavrentiev added.
Ankara earlier said that a new military operation in Syria's north was in the works, citing security concerns.
Over the past years, Turkey has carried out several operations in Syria, citing the activity of the Kurdish self-defence forces, as Ankara accuses them of engaging in terrorist activities and organising attacks in the country.
