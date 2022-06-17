Turkey Ready to Open Airspace for Russian Aircraft Heading for Syria, Diplomat Says
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Turkey is ready to open its national airspace for Russian aircraft heading for Syria, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev told Sputnik.
"Of course [we are discussing the opening of Turkish airspace]. They [Turkish colleges] are expressing their readiness [to open the airspace], but so far, for certain reasons, they have not yet opened it," Lavrentiev said.
Moscow hopes that Ankara will open its airspace for Russian aircraft in the very near future, the presidential envoy added. According to Lavrentiev, the closure of airspace for Russian place have affected the work and activities of the Russian military in Syria.
"It has had a certain negative effect, which has led to certain logistical difficulties in supplying our group", the diplomat said.
Despite this fact, Moscow is able to provide its military with everything they need through other channels, though it requires much more time, Lavrentiev added.
Ankara earlier said that a new military operation in Syria's north was in the works, citing security concerns.
Over the past years, Turkey has carried out several operations in Syria, citing the activity of the Kurdish self-defence forces, as Ankara accuses them of engaging in terrorist activities and organising attacks in the country.