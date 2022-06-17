https://sputniknews.com/20220617/turkey-ready-to-open-airspace-for-russian-aircraft-heading-for-syria-diplomat-says-1096393621.html

Turkey Ready to Open Airspace for Russian Aircraft Heading for Syria, Diplomat Says

Turkey Ready to Open Airspace for Russian Aircraft Heading for Syria, Diplomat Says

Turkey Ready to Open Airspace for Russian Aircraft Heading for Syria, Diplomat Says

2022-06-17T06:26+0000

2022-06-17T06:26+0000

2022-06-17T06:26+0000

turkey

syria

russia

alexander lavrentiev

kurds

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107902/80/1079028088_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f84d32167b6e96954ccdb8e32aa9c990.jpg

Moscow hopes that Ankara will open its airspace for Russian aircraft in the very near future, the presidential envoy added. According to Lavrentiev, the closure of airspace for Russian place have affected the work and activities of the Russian military in Syria.Despite this fact, Moscow is able to provide its military with everything they need through other channels, though it requires much more time, Lavrentiev added.Ankara earlier said that a new military operation in Syria's north was in the works, citing security concerns.Over the past years, Turkey has carried out several operations in Syria, citing the activity of the Kurdish self-defence forces, as Ankara accuses them of engaging in terrorist activities and organising attacks in the country.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

turkey, syria, russia, alexander lavrentiev, kurds