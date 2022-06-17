https://sputniknews.com/20220617/how-will-americans-handle-the-economic-recession-looming-1096390829.html
How Will Americans Handle the Economic Recession Looming?
How Will Americans Handle the Economic Recession Looming?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the FBI investigating US made chips in Russian tanks, and President Biden polling at twenty four perccent with Hispanics.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | President Macron Visits Kiev, Liberals in France, and the Failed January 6th HearingsJames Carey - Activist, Analyst, and Podcast Host of The Left is Dead | Turkey is Working Towards Self Determination, Pakistan ISI, and President Biden's Pride CredentialsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the yellow vest movement, the 2024 midterms, and how the Democrat party became more militaristic. Ted spoke about the European leaders visiting Kiev and the economic situation in France. Ted talked about intellectual arguments using art and the splits among the left wing parties.In the second hour, Lee spoke with James Carey about Turkey's hostility towards Greece, Pakistan needing IMF loans, and President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia. James discussed the hypocricy of the Biden administration and White House Press Secreatary Karine Jean-Pierre questioned about Saudi Arabia's stance of gay rights. James explained the situation in Turkey and two NATO countries (Greece, Turkey) fighting with each other.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the yellow vest movement, the 2024 midterms, and how the Democrat party became more militaristic. Ted spoke about the European leaders visiting Kiev and the economic situation in France. Ted talked about intellectual arguments using art and the splits among the left wing parties.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with James Carey about Turkey's hostility towards Greece, Pakistan needing IMF loans, and President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia. James discussed the hypocricy of the Biden administration and White House Press Secreatary Karine Jean-Pierre questioned about Saudi Arabia's stance of gay rights. James explained the situation in Turkey and two NATO countries (Greece, Turkey) fighting with each other.
