Golden State Warriors Win 2022 NBA Championship Over Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors Win 2022 NBA Championship Over Boston Celtics

The Golden State Warriors' 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics in game six of the NBA Finals secured the franchise their seventh championship and first... 17.06.2022

The championship is the Warriors' fourth in the past eight seasons and solidifies their status as an NBA dynasty. They were led by their core trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. The three have lost one playoff series when fully healthy since 2015, a loss in the 2016 NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Boston Celtics had taken a 2-1 series lead, but the Warriors stormed back and won the next three games. The Celtics had not lost consecutive games throughout the playoffs until dropping three straight to the Warriors. The Warriors entered the series as the favorites in Vegas, but many projection models favored the Celtics to win the championship. Inexperience and turnovers doomed the Celtics and saw them lose control of the series. Stephen Curry was named Finals MVP for the first time after averaging 31.2 points per game on 43.7% shooting on 3-pointers.It was the only individual award he had yet to claim in his illustrious career. In 2015 he won the league MVP and in 2016 he was the first unanimous MVP in NBA history. However, a Finals MVP had eluded him. In his previous three finals wins, a teammate had captured Finals MVP, Andre Iguodala in 2014, and Kevin Durant in 2017 and 2018.

News

