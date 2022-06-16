https://sputniknews.com/20220616/global-energy-and-russia-the-politics-of-primaries-tribal-courts-and-double-jeopardy-1096352742.html

Global Energy and Russia, The Politics of Primaries, Tribal Courts and Double Jeopardy

Cynthia Chung, President and cofounder of the Rising Tide Foundation and is a writer for Strategic Culture Foundation joins the show to talk about global energy inflation and how Pakistan and Sri Lanka are struggling to grapple with the problem. Then the Misfits talk about the upcoming WTO meetings.Darren Thompson, he’s a reporter for Native News Online and Unicorn Riot joins the conversation to talk about double jeopardy. The Supreme Court earlier this week decided on a case involving a man who was tried first by a tribal court and then by a federal court for the same crime, a violent sexual assault. The man, Merle Denezpi, alleged that this constituted double jeopardy, and that he shouldn’t be able to be tried twice for the same crime. The court decided that this wasn’t double jeopardy, because tribal courts and federal courts represent “separate sovereigns,” and so he was being tried for violating both a tribal ordinance and a federal law.Rae Valencia, is a news analyst and producer for Political Misfits joins the conversation to break down the latest results from Tuesday primaries. The Misfits discuss possible contenders if Biden does not run for reelection and the prospects of Trump running again in 2024.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, is a board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist joins the show to talk about the latest developments and trends related to Covid. Then they talk about the recent increase in hepatitis among young children. And, they talk about monkeypox and whether the disease is of global concern and should the name of the virus be changed to something else. Hancock says we need to be concerned but don’t panic yet but it seems to be a sexually transmitted virus. The Misfits then talk about the public health implications for women if Roe v Wade is reversed and abortion becomes illegal in several statesWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

