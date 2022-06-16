https://sputniknews.com/20220616/ghislaine-maxwells-lawyers-claim-her-sentence-should-be-well-below-20-years-in-prison-1096360520.html

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Claim Her Sentence Should Be ‘Well Below’ 20 Years in Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have insisted that the embattled 60-year-old British socialite should be sentenced to “well below” the 20 years imprisonment that probation authorities recommended in her New York federal sex-trafficking case.The attorneys wrote that “this Court cannot sentence Ms Maxwell as if she were a proxy for Epstein simply because Epstein is no longer here”.According to them, the 60-year-old had already “experienced a hard time during detention under conditions far more onerous and punitive than any experienced by a typical pretrial detainee, and she is preparing to spend significantly more time behind bars”.Arguing that Maxwell’s life “has been ruined”, the lawyers described the disgraced British socialite as a person who is “not a dangerous criminal or a habitual offender”.The attorneys also alleged that one of the female inmates in the 60-year-old’s cell block “told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Maxwell and that she [the female inmate] planned to strangle her in her sleep”.Additionally, the lawyers cited Maxwell as claiming that her now-­late father, publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, was abusive toward her when she was 13.Maxwell was detained on 2 July 2020 on federal charges related to her procuring young girls for Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York detention centre while awaiting trial in August 2019 for illegal sex acts and lying to US federal investigators, according to the official version. The cause of his death, however, remains disputed amid conspiracy theories speculating over whether he was murdered to prevent him from testifying against his high-profile friends, including Prince Andrew, as well as former US Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.On 29 December 2021, Maxwell, who insists on her innocence, was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004 at his various properties. She is scheduled to be sentenced on 28 June and faces up to 55 years behind bars.The US probation department, which makes sentencing recommendations, however, has suggested a punishment of 240 months imprisonment for Maxwell, whose sentence is ultimately up to the judge.

