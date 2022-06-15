https://sputniknews.com/20220615/us-urges-all-sides-to-cooperate-with-intl-bodies-on-war-crimes-in-ukraine---state-dept-1096387022.html

US Urges All Sides to Cooperate With Int'l Bodies on War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept

US Urges All Sides to Cooperate With Int'l Bodies on War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States is calling on all parties to the conflict in Ukraine to cooperate with international bodies on potential war crimes... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-15T13:18+0000

2022-06-15T13:18+0000

2022-06-16T19:24+0000

us

russia

ukraine

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105437/89/1054378993_0:453:2583:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_134f2d5c33df65129a9cbaaeef8c1268.jpg

“We would obviously urge all parties to cooperate with international efforts to investigate potential crimes, crimes against humanity being committed in Ukraine. It is in the interest of all parties to have the investigations be fulsome, be fully fair, have access to all available information,” Van Schaack said.The US diplomat pointed out the laws of war apply to all parties equally and any international effort should be focused led on all sides and collect information across the board.When asked whether the United States is familiar with the report by Russia submitted to international organizations, including the United Nations, describing crimes committed by Ukrainian troops in the Donbas region during the past eight years, Van Schaack said the US government is familiar with the reports.Van Schaack also said the relevant international mechanisms are focused on all parties to the conflict in Ukraine and none of them is one-sided.Russia has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops have tortured and maimed captured Russian soldiers and intelligence officers and civilians. In March, a footage of Ukrainian troops shooting Russian prisoners of war in the legs and leaving them to bleed.Russia's Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin has ordered investigations into all circumstances of mistreatment and execution of Russian soldiers in Ukraine while the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said international organizations are ignoring Ukraine's war crimes against its citizens.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said the special operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and operations solely target the country's military infrastructure.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, ukraine, nato