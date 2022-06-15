https://sputniknews.com/20220615/ukraine-proposes-lend-lease-deal-with-us-for-lng-supplies-reports-suggest-1096331150.html
Ukraine Proposes Lend-Lease Deal With US for LNG Supplies, Reports Suggest
Ukraine Proposes Lend-Lease Deal With US for LNG Supplies, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's energy sector officials have proposed signing an energy "lend-lease agreement" with the United States for up to 6 billion cubic... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-15T09:39+0000
2022-06-15T09:39+0000
2022-06-15T09:39+0000
ukraine
lng
lend-lease
russia
us
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106095/00/1060950052_80:0:3646:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_c3434741537a5bef8b1148b61f0b847f.jpg
On 9 May, US President Joe Biden signed into law legislation allowing lend-lease deals for military equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries to enhance weapons transfers amid Russia's special military operation.The deal on LNG supplies became just one of numerous proposals made by Kiev to Washington with a view to ensuring energy security of Ukraine, according to the newspaper.Given that Kiev has no LNG terminals of its own, the gas will first be delivered to Europe and then pumped via a pipeline to the country. Kiev will settle its accounts with Washington once domestic gas production is increased, Foreign Policy reported.Yuriy Vitrenko, CEO of Ukraine's largest oil and gas company Naftogaz, said that the country needs about $8 billion for gas import before the winter. He held talks with the Biden administration last week explaining the proposed LNG measure.Other measures suggested by Kiev reportedly include "international financing" to purchase gas from Middle East and North Africa, designing alternative energy supply routes and obtaining funds from the US International Development Finance Corporation.Kiev also hopes the allies will assist in developing domestic gas deposits by investing in horizontal drilling projects, Foreign Policy reported.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help. The US and its Western allies have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions, including in the area of energy supplies, causing prices to soar worldwide.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106095/00/1060950052_525:0:3200:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_382e26436ad9ed4021fed988ebb40049.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, lng, lend-lease, russia, us, gas
Ukraine Proposes Lend-Lease Deal With US for LNG Supplies, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's energy sector officials have proposed signing an energy "lend-lease agreement" with the United States for up to 6 billion cubic meters liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the country, US newspaper Foreign Policy reported on Wednesday.
On 9 May, US President Joe Biden signed into law legislation allowing lend-lease deals for military equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries to enhance weapons transfers amid Russia's special military operation.
The deal on LNG supplies
became just one of numerous proposals made by Kiev to Washington with a view to ensuring energy security of Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
Given that Kiev has no LNG terminals of its own, the gas will first be delivered to Europe and then pumped via a pipeline to the country. Kiev will settle its accounts with Washington once domestic gas production is increased, Foreign Policy reported.
Yuriy Vitrenko, CEO of Ukraine's largest oil and gas company Naftogaz, said that the country needs about $8 billion for gas import before the winter. He held talks with the Biden administration last week explaining the proposed LNG measure.
"They were surprised to hear such an idea, but it was well received", Vitrenko was quoted as saying by Foreign Policy.
Other measures suggested by Kiev reportedly include "international financing" to purchase gas from Middle East and North Africa
, designing alternative energy supply routes and obtaining funds from the US International Development Finance Corporation.
Kiev also hopes the allies will assist in developing domestic gas deposits by investing in horizontal drilling projects, Foreign Policy reported.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help. The US and its Western allies have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions, including in the area of energy supplies, causing prices to soar worldwide.