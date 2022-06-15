International
https://sputniknews.com/20220615/republican-mayra-flores-flips-texas-34th-district-amid-special-election-1096343631.html
Republican Mayra Flores Flips Texas’ 34th District Amid Special Election
Republican Mayra Flores Flips Texas’ 34th District Amid Special Election
The politician, whose family moved to the US when she was just six, will become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House. 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-15T15:21+0000
2022-06-15T15:21+0000
us
texas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096343464_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d4f7ae2b27c3225780d4639437f169fc.jpg
Mayra Flores has won Texas' 34th Congressional District in a byelection, turning the district red following the resignation of Democrat Representative Filemon Vela.According to AP, Flores received 51% of votes, while her contender - Democrat Dan Sanchez - only managed around 43%.Flores will now finish the remainder of Vela's term, which expires in January.Commenting on the outcome, billionaire Elon Musk stated that he backed Flores, also predicting big support for the Republican Party in the next cycle.The district was created following a 2010 census, and the first election were held there in 2012. While it was a Democratic-leaning constituency, general support for the blues tended to dwindle over time: in 2012 Barack Obama received 61% of votes, and Joe Biden only managed to claim 51% in 2020.
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096343464_324:0:3055:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_701b58e05aeac2e23c3fbae9113b0e28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, texas

Republican Mayra Flores Flips Texas’ 34th District Amid Special Election

15:21 GMT 15.06.2022
© AP Photo / Eric GayIn this Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, photo Republican congressional candidate Mayra Flores speaks at a Cameron County Conservatives event in Brownsville, Texas
In this Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, photo Republican congressional candidate Mayra Flores speaks at a Cameron County Conservatives event in Brownsville, Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2022
© AP Photo / Eric Gay
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The politician, whose family moved to the US when she was just six, will become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House.
Mayra Flores has won Texas' 34th Congressional District in a byelection, turning the district red following the resignation of Democrat Representative Filemon Vela.
According to AP, Flores received 51% of votes, while her contender - Democrat Dan Sanchez - only managed around 43%.
Flores will now finish the remainder of Vela's term, which expires in January.
Commenting on the outcome, billionaire Elon Musk stated that he backed Flores, also predicting big support for the Republican Party in the next cycle.
The district was created following a 2010 census, and the first election were held there in 2012. While it was a Democratic-leaning constituency, general support for the blues tended to dwindle over time: in 2012 Barack Obama received 61% of votes, and Joe Biden only managed to claim 51% in 2020.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала