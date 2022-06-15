https://sputniknews.com/20220615/republican-mayra-flores-flips-texas-34th-district-amid-special-election-1096343631.html

Republican Mayra Flores Flips Texas’ 34th District Amid Special Election

The politician, whose family moved to the US when she was just six, will become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House. 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

Mayra Flores has won Texas' 34th Congressional District in a byelection, turning the district red following the resignation of Democrat Representative Filemon Vela.According to AP, Flores received 51% of votes, while her contender - Democrat Dan Sanchez - only managed around 43%.Flores will now finish the remainder of Vela's term, which expires in January.Commenting on the outcome, billionaire Elon Musk stated that he backed Flores, also predicting big support for the Republican Party in the next cycle.The district was created following a 2010 census, and the first election were held there in 2012. While it was a Democratic-leaning constituency, general support for the blues tended to dwindle over time: in 2012 Barack Obama received 61% of votes, and Joe Biden only managed to claim 51% in 2020.

