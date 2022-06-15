https://sputniknews.com/20220615/2022-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-day-1-1096348127.html

2022 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum: Day 1

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) opened its anniversary 25th edition on Wednesday.

This year, the forum will greet a host of high-ranking guests, including Central African Republic PM Felix Moloua, Venezuelan Vice President and Minister of Economy Delcy Rodriguez, Iranian Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin, and Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea.Likewise, a ministerial delegation from Myanmar, including the country's ministers of foreign affairs and economy and investment, will be in St. Petersberg, alongside a representative delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) headed by Minister for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will be represented by Secretary General Mohamed Hamel.All in all, representatives from over 90 countries have confirmed their participation at this year’s forum.

2022

