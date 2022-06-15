https://sputniknews.com/20220615/2022-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-day-1-1096348127.html
2022 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum: Day 1
2022 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum: Day 1
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) opened its anniversary 25th edition on Wednesday. Traditionally, guests and participants not only have...
This year, the forum will greet a host of high-ranking guests, including Central African Republic PM Felix Moloua, Venezuelan Vice President and Minister of Economy Delcy Rodriguez, Iranian Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin, and Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea.Likewise, a ministerial delegation from Myanmar, including the country's ministers of foreign affairs and economy and investment, will be in St. Petersberg, alongside a representative delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) headed by Minister for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will be represented by Secretary General Mohamed Hamel.All in all, representatives from over 90 countries have confirmed their participation at this year's forum.
2022 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum: Day 1
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) opened its anniversary 25th edition on Wednesday. Traditionally, guests and participants not only have a rich business programme, but also a large number of stands with the most original designs and features.
This year, the forum will greet a host of high-ranking guests, including Central African Republic PM Felix Moloua, Venezuelan Vice President and Minister of Economy Delcy Rodriguez, Iranian Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin, and Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea.
Likewise, a ministerial delegation from Myanmar, including the country's ministers of foreign affairs and economy and investment, will be in St. Petersberg, alongside a representative delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) headed by Minister for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.
The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will be represented by Secretary General Mohamed Hamel.
All in all, representatives from over 90 countries have confirmed their participation at this year’s forum.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bank
At the VTB stand at the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
© Sputnik / Alexander Halperin / Go to the photo bank
Girls in national costumes at the stand of the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Far East at the exhibition of the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid / Go to the photo bank
Yamaguchi stand at the exhibition of the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the photo bank
A girl wearing a national costume stands at the stall of 2021-2023 Arctic Council at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia.
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the photo bank
A participant stands at the stall of Beluga company at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia.
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogovid / Go to the photo bank
A participant of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bank
Stand of Uralchem at the exhibition of the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bank
Visitors at the stand with the robot barmaid Dunyasha at the exhibition of the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bank
Participants stand at the stall of the city of St. Petersburg at the SPIEF in Russia
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bank
A girl stands at the stall of the Russian Export Center at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bank
The stall of the Russian Export Center at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia.
© Sputnik / Alexander Halperin / Go to the photo bank
A girl at the Rostourism stand at the exhibition of the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bank
The logo of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is seen in Russia.
© Sputnik / Alexander Halperin / Go to the photo bank
A girl next to the Zenit FC Cup at the Gazprom booth at the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
© Sputnik / Alexander Halperin / Go to the photo bank
Girls next to FC Zenit cups at the Gazprom booth at the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
© Sputnik / Alexander Halperin / Go to the photo bank
Girls at the Rostelecom stand at the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogovid / Go to the photo bank
Participant of the 25 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank
An embroidered map of Russia is seen at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia.
