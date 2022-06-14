https://sputniknews.com/20220614/french-secretary-of-state-clarifies-macrons-remark-that-russia-must-not-be-humiliated-1096312597.html

French Secretary of State Clarifies Macron’s Remark That Russia 'Must Not Be Humiliated'

French Secretary of State Clarifies Macron’s Remark That Russia 'Must Not Be Humiliated'

PARIS (Sputnik) - A recent comment made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who claimed that Russia "must not be humiliated," was intended to mean that the...

On June 3, Macron said that Russia "must not be humiliated" as the hostilities are sure to end one day, paving the way toward a diplomatic resolution. The comment sparked a wave of criticism from Western and Ukrainian politicians alike.Macron took an active part in talks on the situation around Ukraine and visited both Moscow and Kiev shortly before the start of the Russian military operation. The French leader has held multiple phone talks with his counterparts from both Russia and Ukraine as the crisis unfolded, spending as much as 100 hours in phone conversations with Putin since December 2021.

