Lavrov: No Response From Ukraine on Russia's Diplomatic Proposals

The peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are stalling as Moscow has not received any response from Kiev regarding Russia's recent diplomatic proposals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.Earlier in the week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky's claim that he had not received any proposals raised eyebrows in Moscow. According to the Kremlin, the Russian side had sent to Ukraine a draft document with "clear, elaborated wording."Regarding the negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine, Lavrov said that Moscow was not holding talks with anyone on this subject. However, the minister noted that Russia does not oppose Ukraine's choice of guarantor countries.Zelensky earlier mentioned that Ukraine sent its proposals to the guarantor countries, which include the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Germany.Lavrov suggested that judging by the statements coming from President Zelensky and his advisers, Ukraine is not interested in negotiations with Russia.

