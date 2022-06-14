https://sputniknews.com/20220614/ethiopia-to-continue-trade-and-cooperation-with-russia-despite-sanctions-envoy-says-1096307865.html

Ethiopia to Continue Trade and Cooperation With Russia Despite Sanctions, Envoy Says

Last week, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maqetuka told Sputnik that the country has concerns over the possible adoption of a bill against the cooperation between Russia and African countries by the US Congress, which European companies may support.He added that "Ethiopia wants to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Russia. We are an independent country that can decide on our own issues".At the same time, sanctions against Russia have already caused some damage to trade between Russia and Ethiopia, as well as to the work of the embassy, according to the ambassador.He added that at the moment Russia and Ethiopia are not using their own currencies for trade exchanges and the sanctions on Russian financial sectors affect money transactions.The US House of Representatives adopted a bill numbered H.R.7311 and dubbed Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act in late April. The bill is intended to "direct the Secretary of State to develop and submit to Congress a strategy and implementation plan outlining United States efforts to counter the malign influence and activities of the Russian Federation and its proxies in Africa". The bill was submitted to the US Senate on 28 April.The bill stipulates that the US Congress should "regularly assess the scale and scope of the Russian Federation’s influence and activities in Africa", to counter such activities, and to hold the Russian and African governments and their officials accountable for such actions.When asked whether the military-technical cooperation between Russia and Ethiopia still continues, the ambassador said that "that is also going on".

