https://sputniknews.com/20220614/china-pakistan-ties-azovstal-and-jan-6th-hearings-1096291878.html

China-Pakistan Ties, Azovstal and Jan 6th Hearings

China-Pakistan Ties, Azovstal and Jan 6th Hearings

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including China seeking stronger ties with Pakistan, and the second public... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-14T07:38+0000

2022-06-14T07:38+0000

2022-06-14T10:39+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

ballots

ukraine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096291732_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a21df81de0a36957fa753f26c4d25e38.png

China-Pakistan ties, Azovstal and Jan 6th Hearings On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including China seeking stronger ties with Pakistan, and the second public January 6th hearings.

John Mark Dugan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | Reporting From Azovstal, Russia's Military Strategy, and Media LiesTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | This is a Spiritual War, Bill Barr, and Trump's AdvisersIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with John Mark Dugan about his return to Ukraine, the Azovstal steel plant, and the media interest in Ukraine. John talked about the distinct smell in the Azovstal catacombs and the recent shelling in Donetsk. John explained the way Russia is tactically winning in Ukraine and the US weapon fragments found in the Azovstal plant.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about ballot mules, Trump seeking the political establishment's love, and Jared Kushner's influence on President Trump. Tyler discussed the January 6th hearing and how Bill Barr sabotaged any 2020 election investigations. Tyler spoke about the evil nature of present-day Democrats and the weakness of the Republican party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, ballots, ukraine, аудио, radio