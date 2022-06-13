https://sputniknews.com/20220613/proposed-brexit-bill-to-block-eu-judges-from-evaluating-northern-ireland-protocol-disputes-1096255670.html
Proposed Brexit Bill to Block EU Judges From Evaluating Northern Ireland Protocol Disputes
The proposed bill reportedly aims to eliminate practically all customs inspections on goods entering the province from the UK, establishing a "green lane" for... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International
The proposed bill reportedly aims to eliminate practically all customs inspections on goods entering the province from the UK, establishing a "green lane" for items headed for Northern Ireland's shelves. Businesses in Northern Ireland will have the option of adhering to UK or EU laws themselves under it.
A new UK Brexit bill is set to prevent European courts from having the last word in Northern Ireland conflicts, and it has already ignited a new Tory rebellion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Telegraph reported
on Sunday.
The proposed bill is expected to ban the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) oversight and give British courts final judgment on disputes under new powers, essentially nullifying portions
of the Northern Ireland Protocol itself, according to the report.
"There will still be a limited role for European courts but they won’t get the final say," an undisclosed source within Johnson's Tory government is quoted as saying.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to propose the abovementioned bill to the Commons on Monday, with the goal of reversing the negative impact of border checks implemented as part of the Brexit deal. The legislation is also reportedly expected to address "the unacceptable situation" in which residents in Northern Ireland do not have access to the same tax advantages as the rest of the UK.
Given that the measure is expected to face months of opposition in the House of Lords
, it is unlikely to become law for at least a year. The effort to limit the ECJ's function will be regarded as a measure to drive the EU back to the negotiation table rather than ignite an instant trade war with the bloc, according to the report.
Despite reported resistance from Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Johnson is said to have consented to a more harsh version of the bill supported by Truss and key Brexiteer Tory MPs.
Johnson has reportedly already been told that he will repeat the mistakes of the so-called 'Partygate' by supporting "rule-breaking" over the rule of law, according to the Guardian.
The cabinet has been warned by lawyers that any strategy that deviates from the existing agreement might be considered unlawful.
"The government is lying to its own MPs and the media about the illegal focus of this bill. The Tory party is sleepwalking into a repeat of the Owen Paterson vote and Partygate – yet again positioning the party full square in support of law-breaking over rule of law," a source within the Conservative party said.
The news comes as the prime minister tries to bolster his support in the aftermath of last week's confidence vote,
in which 41% of his MPs called for his departure.
The publication of the bill on Monday is expected, however, to rekindle a Tory revolt, with opponents of the Protocol proposal suggesting a briefing document outlining why they want to vote against the legislation. The bill is "damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for," "toxic to the very swing voters the Union depends on," and "breaks international law," they reportedly stated.