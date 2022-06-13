https://sputniknews.com/20220613/proposed-brexit-bill-to-block-eu-judges-from-evaluating-northern-ireland-protocol-disputes-1096255670.html

Proposed Brexit Bill to Block EU Judges From Evaluating Northern Ireland Protocol Disputes

Proposed Brexit Bill to Block EU Judges From Evaluating Northern Ireland Protocol Disputes

The proposed bill reportedly aims to eliminate practically all customs inspections on goods entering the province from the UK, establishing a "green lane" for... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-13T01:22+0000

2022-06-13T01:22+0000

2022-06-13T01:21+0000

uk

eu

northern ireland protocol

northern ireland

boris johnson

conservative party

trade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096255973_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bd22fd2a01bd81d4523aaf2d5744ef21.jpg

A new UK Brexit bill is set to prevent European courts from having the last word in Northern Ireland conflicts, and it has already ignited a new Tory rebellion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.The proposed bill is expected to ban the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) oversight and give British courts final judgment on disputes under new powers, essentially nullifying portions of the Northern Ireland Protocol itself, according to the report.UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to propose the abovementioned bill to the Commons on Monday, with the goal of reversing the negative impact of border checks implemented as part of the Brexit deal. The legislation is also reportedly expected to address "the unacceptable situation" in which residents in Northern Ireland do not have access to the same tax advantages as the rest of the UK.Given that the measure is expected to face months of opposition in the House of Lords, it is unlikely to become law for at least a year. The effort to limit the ECJ's function will be regarded as a measure to drive the EU back to the negotiation table rather than ignite an instant trade war with the bloc, according to the report.Despite reported resistance from Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Johnson is said to have consented to a more harsh version of the bill supported by Truss and key Brexiteer Tory MPs.Johnson has reportedly already been told that he will repeat the mistakes of the so-called 'Partygate' by supporting "rule-breaking" over the rule of law, according to the Guardian.The cabinet has been warned by lawyers that any strategy that deviates from the existing agreement might be considered unlawful.The news comes as the prime minister tries to bolster his support in the aftermath of last week's confidence vote, in which 41% of his MPs called for his departure.The publication of the bill on Monday is expected, however, to rekindle a Tory revolt, with opponents of the Protocol proposal suggesting a briefing document outlining why they want to vote against the legislation. The bill is "damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for," "toxic to the very swing voters the Union depends on," and "breaks international law," they reportedly stated.

https://sputniknews.com/20220606/pollsters-split-on-whether-grassroots-tories-still-back-johnson-1096062913.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220610/boris-johnson-has-months-to-save-his-premiership-ex-brexit-minister-warns-1096181708.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

uk, eu, northern ireland protocol, northern ireland, boris johnson, conservative party, trade