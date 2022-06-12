https://sputniknews.com/20220612/boris-johnson-still-best-choice-for-prime-minister-than-labours-keir-starmer-uk-poll-reveals-1096238871.html

Boris Johnson Still 'Best Choice' For Prime Minister Than Labour’s Keir Starmer, UK Poll Reveals

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson found his personal poll ratings in tatters despite winning a vote of no confidence by a finer margin that had been expected... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

Damaging fallout from the so-called “Partygate” scandal, the spiraling cost of living crisis and barely-dodged no confidence vote have failed to displace Boris Johnson as the better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer, according to the latest Observer poll.The Tory PM boasts a two-point lead over his opponent – the leader of the British Labour Party, revealed the Opinium figures.When it comes to who would make the best Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has surged up to lead Sir Keir Starmer by 2 percentage points.28% think Johnson would be best (+2)26% think Starmer would be best (-2)35% said "None of these"Similarly, Keir Starmer's approval rating remains level on -6.30% approve of the job he is doing36% disapprove of the job he is doingHalf of those polled still cannot imagine Labour’s leader Starmer as prime minister, while 37% can. This is, however, a marked improvement on the ratings of the previous party leader, Jeremy Corbyn.Elsewhere in the poll, the public generally think Boris Johnson’s scandal-mired leadership has been bad for the economy (59%).Keir Starmer’s party, nevertheless, clings to a slim two-point lead, slipping from the three-point lead in the poll a fortnight ago.Labour are on 36% of the vote, the Tories are up one point on 34%, the Lib Dems are on 13%, and the Greens on 6%, poll figures show.A Tory lead has not been recorded since 6 December.The results of the poll come as Labour MPs have purportedly been critical of their party leader’s performance at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday.Following the confidence vote held by Tory MPs over Johnson’s leadership, when 148 of his own MPs voted against him, many within Labour’s ranks slammed Starmer’s lacklustre line of questioning.Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, in an interview with BBC’s Newscast said Keir Starmer’s past career as a lawyer reflected on his public appearances, suggesting that he should “put some more welly” into his speeches.Another shadow cabinet minister was cited as saying:Meanwhile, according to Labour insiders, the party’s next conference in the autumn will reveal more details of their plans as they seek to make progress with important groups of voters.The polls come as the Labour party appears to have a clear double-digit lead ahead of the 23 June byelection in Wakefield.The seat is typical of those needed to buoy hopes of achieving a majority or forming the government at the next election.

