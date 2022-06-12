https://sputniknews.com/20220612/bojos-tories-reportedly-split-over-demands-for-swift-tax-cuts-to-tackle-cost-of-living-crisis-1096235264.html

BoJo’s Tories Reportedly Split Over Demands For Swift Tax Cuts to Tackle Cost of Living Crisis

BoJo’s Tories Reportedly Split Over Demands For Swift Tax Cuts to Tackle Cost of Living Crisis

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who just recently survived a no confidence vote over the “Partygate” row, has reportedly been under pressure from his MPs to... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-12T05:36+0000

2022-06-12T05:36+0000

2022-06-12T05:36+0000

uk

cost of living

energy prices

tax cuts

boris johnson

rishi sunak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083556963_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a4a357b4940831a926843fde8d9951.jpg

The UK government is split over tax cuts that MPs and ministers have been calling for to tackle the cost of living crisis and boost economic growth, reported The Telegraph.Sources close to Prime Minister Boris Johnson have purportedly clashed over demands to take urgent action on the issue.In response to the calls, one source was cited as telling MPs to “grow up” and stop behaving like they were in “nursery school”.Boris Johnson, who just recently survived a no confidence vote over the so-called “Partygate” scandal – COVID-19 lockdown-violating gatherings in and around Downing Street – is believed to be under pressure to deliver policies that might "draw a line" under questions about his leadership.On 6 June, 211 of 359 Tory lawmakers supported Johnson in the no confidence vote. However, 148 conservative MPs - more than 40% - voted to oust the PM.Accordingly, the UK PM is said to be anxious to turn around his own political fortunes with a set of “appealing” policies.Tax Cuts ControversyThe growing cost of living crisis, driven by soaring cost of wholesale gas and electricity sparked originally by post-pandemic surge in demand and then economic blowback from the US, British and European Union sanctions on Russia since the launch of its special military operation in Ukraine has been hitting household budgets.A Health and Social care levy came into effect in April – a 1.25 percent increase on National Insurance Contributions designed to support the National Health Service (NHS) across the UK. While UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak had been under pressure to ditch the increase in the face of the rising cost of living crisis, he opted to raise the threshold at which people start paying National Insurance.However amid increased calls for tax cuts, Boris Johnson is described as unable to deliver his promises ostensibly due to opposition from Rishi Sunak.A Tory source was cited as confirming this, suggesting that Johnson was “caught in the headlights of the oncoming Treasury.”“Sunak seems to be completely locked into Treasury orthodoxy,” added the Tory. Another Treasury insider warned that tax cuts now would only “add fuel to the inflation fire”.‘Political Annihilation’ Without Tax CutsSajid Javid, the UK Health Secretary, urged on 11 June that Rishi Sunak’s planned 1p cut to income tax in 2024 “should be brought forward,” if possible.A similar call was made by John Whittingdale, the former Cabinet minister, who was cited as saying:An even stronger warning was issued by Jake Berry, Tory MP for Rossendale and Darwen, leader of the Northern Research Group of backbenchers. If Boris Johnson failed to deliver on policies such as tax cuts, the PM risked leading the Conservatives towards “political annihilation,” said Berry.Tom Tugendhat, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, was quoted as saying that the Tories are on course to “preside” over a “tax-and-spend ... socialist nightmare”.In a speech delivered in north-west England on Thursday, Boris Johnson said that “the overall burden of taxation is now very high – sooner or later, and I would much rather it was sooner than later, that burden must come down”.However, just last week Rishi Sunak had struck a more cautionary tone, saying:Weighing in on the purported disagreements between Johnson and Sunak, a source close to the PM was cited as saying:“The boss believes it is much better to have more money in families’ pockets than not. He gets that action is necessary and action will be taken.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220609/on-your-side-johnson-sets-out-plan-for-cost-of-living-crisis-1096157114.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220521/uk-bread-shortage-inevitable-as-police-warn-of-surge-in-crime-amid-cost-of-living-crisis-1095686128.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, cost of living, energy prices, tax cuts, boris johnson, rishi sunak