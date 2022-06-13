https://sputniknews.com/20220613/prince-harry-falls-off-his-horse-during-polo-match-in-california-1096271899.html

The incident occurred days after Harry returned from Britain where he attended celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee together with wife Meghan Markle. 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, fell off his horse during a polo game in California on Sunday, the Daily Mail reports. Harry was playing for Los Padres at a polo club in Santa Barbara when his fall was caught on camera by paparazzi. The photos, obtained by the Daily Mail, show the royal smiling despite the fact that his team lost 12-11. Harry was accompanied by his friends: American singer Katharine McPhee and her composer husband David Foster as well as their young son Rennie.The Duke of Sussex appeared in the polo field days after returning to Los Angeles from London, where he had flown together with his wife Meghan Markle and two children - son Archie and daughter Lilibet - to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Earlier, British tabloids reported that during their stay in Britain, Harry and Meghan only had a "quite formal" 15 minutes with the Queen - mostly to introduce their one-year-old daughter Lilibet to her. In 2020, the Sussexes announced they were stepping down as senior working royals and were moving to the US, citing "unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media". Their decision resulted in their relations with the rest of the royal family becoming rather strained. Some observers have noted that the fact that Harry and Meghan left the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ahead of schedule means that these ties have not been mended yet.

