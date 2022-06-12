https://sputniknews.com/20220612/us-not-engaging-with-russia-at-wto-but-no-walkout-planned--official-1096253397.html

US Not Engaging With Russia at WTO, But No Walkout Planned – Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is not engaging directly with Russia in the World Trade Organization (WTO), but is not aware of any planned walkouts...

"I am not aware of plans for walkout but we have been clear that this is not business as usual, it cannot be," the official said, when asked about a coordination with Russia.The WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference takes place on June 12-15 at the WTO headquarters in Geneva. Ministers from across the world will review the functioning of the multilateral trading system and take action on the future work of the WTO, the organization said in a press release.The senior USTR official said that the WTO is a "rules-based organization." "When you have one member invading another member, there is a question why they are here," they added.The official noted that WTO leadership is trying to manage the situation. Russia's special military operation n Ukraine and subsequent sanctions by the West against Moscow have had a massive impact on food and energy prices as well as supply chains worldwide, contributing to post-COVID economic woes.

