https://sputniknews.com/20220612/leftist-alliance-nupes-takes-lead-in-french-legislative-polls-1096251332.html
Leftist Alliance Nupes Takes Lead in French Legislative Polls
Leftist Alliance Nupes Takes Lead in French Legislative Polls
PARIS (Sputnik) - The New Popular Environmentalist and Social Union (Nupes) of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has taken the lead in the first round of... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-12T18:15+0000
2022-06-12T18:15+0000
2022-06-12T18:15+0000
france
europe
parliamentary elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105297/51/1052975181_0:94:2342:1411_1920x0_80_0_0_4c33f92efb7f0118349c5d5eed504ac4.jpg
President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble coalition is lagging behind with 25.8% of the vote, according to the Interior Ministry’s initial figures. The voting has been marred by the lowest turnout in a decade.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105297/51/1052975181_169:0:2174:1504_1920x0_80_0_0_f5f6ef71ef308877bc7ab44f8c692bdb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, europe, parliamentary elections
Leftist Alliance Nupes Takes Lead in French Legislative Polls
PARIS (Sputnik) - The New Popular Environmentalist and Social Union (Nupes) of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has taken the lead in the first round of French legislative elections with 26.2% of the vote.
President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble coalition is lagging behind with 25.8% of the vote, according to the Interior Ministry’s initial figures. The voting has been marred by the lowest turnout in a decade.