https://sputniknews.com/20220612/leftist-alliance-nupes-takes-lead-in-french-legislative-polls-1096251332.html

Leftist Alliance Nupes Takes Lead in French Legislative Polls

Leftist Alliance Nupes Takes Lead in French Legislative Polls

PARIS (Sputnik) - The New Popular Environmentalist and Social Union (Nupes) of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has taken the lead in the first round of... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-12T18:15+0000

2022-06-12T18:15+0000

2022-06-12T18:15+0000

france

europe

parliamentary elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105297/51/1052975181_0:94:2342:1411_1920x0_80_0_0_4c33f92efb7f0118349c5d5eed504ac4.jpg

President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble coalition is lagging behind with 25.8% of the vote, according to the Interior Ministry’s initial figures. The voting has been marred by the lowest turnout in a decade.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, europe, parliamentary elections