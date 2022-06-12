https://sputniknews.com/20220612/jan-6-panelists-press-doj-to-probe-credible-evidence-of-trumps-role-in-deadly-insurrection-1096254922.html

Jan. 6 Panelists Urge DoJ to Probe ‘Credible Evidence’ of Trump’s Role in Deadly Insurrection

Jan. 6 Panelists Urge DoJ to Probe ‘Credible Evidence’ of Trump’s Role in Deadly Insurrection

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol held its first public hearing last week, with lawmakers of the 9-member... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-12T22:55+0000

2022-06-12T22:55+0000

2022-06-12T22:57+0000

donald trump

us

2020 united states presidential election

liz cheney

adam schiff

us capitol police (uscp)

merrick garland

insurrection

us house select committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091276648_122:153:2799:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_56e57d9f96a6426ed33bd54fac160632.jpg

As the bipartisan House select committee heads into its second public hearing, members of the panel are directly calling on the US Department of Justice to investigate “any allegation of criminal activity” waged against former US President Donald Trump.Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a panelist and chair of the House Intelligence Committee, told ABC’s “This Week” that certain details unearthed in the congressional probe may be of interest to federal prosecutors.Schiff went on to say that the presence of “credible evidence” should compel the DoJ to launch a probe into the 45th president of the US.According to the lawmaker, one of the most compelling pieces of evidence was the fact that several “members of Congress were seeking [presidential] pardons.”No US President, sitting or former, has ever been indicted.January 6 panelist Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) also appeared on a Sunday talk show and proclaimed the House select committee has enough evidence to prove Trump “absolutely” knew he fairly lost the 2020 election, despite continuing to perpetuate the “Big Lie” that the process was riddled with widespread voter fraud.Raskin also noted that US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has said he is not feeling any political pressure related to the congressional probe, and his staff are well aware of “precedent in history” and “what’s at stake here.”Thursday kicked off the first of seven public hearings, with US Capitol Police Officer (USCP) Caroline Edwards testifying that the event was a chaotic “war scene.”Edwards, one of several officers injured amid the deadly insurrection, said she felt adrenaline kick in after regaining consciousness from being struck with a bike rack and knocking her chin on a handrail.The second hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 13.

https://sputniknews.com/20220610/january-6-committee-leaks-trumps-alleged-seven-part-plan-to-overturn-election-stay-in-power-1096200952.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

donald trump, us, 2020 united states presidential election, liz cheney, adam schiff, us capitol police (uscp), merrick garland, insurrection, us house select committee