The January 6th Hearings Does Nothing for the Majority of Americans

The January 6th Hearings Does Nothing for the Majority of Americans

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blaming George Soros for the conflict in Ukraine, and Ukraine requesting more weapons.

The January 6th Hearings Does Nothing for the Majority of Americans On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blaming George Soros for the conflict in Ukraine, and Ukraine requesting more weapons.

Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | The Biden Administration Seen as a Joke, January 6th Hearings Making No Impact, and The Red Wave ComingAlison Hayden - Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | School Board Meetings, San Francisco DA Recalled, and Dominion Voting MachinesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the January 6th hearings, Americans worried about inflation, and the January 6th prisoners. Manila talked about the charges given to the January 6th protestors and the Michael Sussmann trial ending with an acquittal. Manila spoke about the TV producers involved in the January 6th hearings and the lack of explosive evidence in the hearing.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about mail-in ballots in California, Alison's observation of ballot verification, and Americans wanting safe communities. Alison discussed her observation of ballot verification in Northern California and anomalies in the vote count. Alison spoke about the gas prices in California and parents being more active in school board meetings.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

