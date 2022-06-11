https://sputniknews.com/20220611/not-your-usual-stuffing-adult-sex-toy-found-in-catfish-caught-in-ohio-river-1096218270.html

Not Your Usual Stuffing: 'Adult Sex Toy' Found in Catfish Caught in Ohio River

As one of the men who caught the fish said, he had no idea “how or why” the sex toy wound up in the river in the first place. 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

Two friends who went fishing in the Ohio River last week ended up discovering a rather unusual “stuffing” in a fish they caught, Fox affiliate WXIN reports.As one of the men, Richard Kesar, said, they immediately suspected that something was amiss when they netted and reeled in the fish in question – a blue catfish.“We noticed when we got it in the boat that its stomach was huge”, he recalled, adding that “it’s common to find other fish, sometimes turtles, muskrats, and other animals” that such fish could have swallowed.However, when Richard and his friend Jon Hoop returned home and finally gutted the catfish, what they found inside was a “foam ball, part of a fish, and the other object”, with the other object being an “adult sex toy”, as the media outlet put it.He also remarked that he had no idea “how or why” the sex toy “ended up in the river”.“It’s definitely something that doesn’t happen often”, Kesar added while commenting on the situation.

