On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russia has been conducting, since late February, a special military operation in Ukraine aimed to liberate the people of the breakaway people's republics of...
Black smoke and dirt rise from the nearby city of Severodonetsk during battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops in Donbass on 9 June, 2022. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Up to 400 Ukrainian Troops Blocked at Azot Plant in Severodonetsk - LPR Envoy

07:52 GMT 11.06.2022
US
India
Global
Being updated
Russia has been conducting, since late February, a special military operation in Ukraine aimed to liberate the people of the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbass who had endured years of attacks from the Kiev regime.
After President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Ukraine, the US, Canada, Britain and their allies in Europe and Asia have imposed several packages of unprecedented economic sanctions against Russia in response to what they see as "Russia's aggression" against its neighbour.
Apart from that, the West has been providing military assistance to Kiev worth tens of billions of dollars despite Russia's repeated warnings that such actions would only prolong the conflict.
*Follow our feed to find out more.
New firstOld first
09:02 GMT 11.06.2022
Russian MoD Offers Latest Updates on Special Operation in Ukraine
08:44 GMT 11.06.2022
First Russian Passports Issued in Zaporozhye Region
The first Russian passports were issued in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the region, said on Saturday.

"The first Russian passports have already been issued in the Zaporozhye Region. This is a landmark and historical event for us. Another step towards our return home to Russia's composition," Rogov said.

According to the official, the ceremony of issuing passports was held in Melitopol, and was timed to coincide with the upcoming Russia Day on Sunday.
08:36 GMT 11.06.2022
EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen Visiting Ukraine to Discuss Country's Bid to Join Bloc
08:12 GMT 11.06.2022
WATCH Russian 'Akatsiya' Self-Propelled Howitzers in Action
08:10 GMT 11.06.2022
Russia Destroys Headquarters of Foreign Mercenaries in Kharkov Region With High-Precision Air-Launched Missiles, Russian MoD Says
The Russian aerospace forces have destroyed a hub of foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian region of Kharkov with high-precision missiles, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

"A hub of foreign mercenaries in the vicinity of the Andreevka village in the Kharkov Region has been destroyed with air-launched high-precision missiles," Konashenkov told a briefing.

The spokesman added the Russian military hit other 48 hubs of Ukrainian troops and military equipment killing some 170 soldiers and destroying five tanks, six units of artillery, eight special military vehicles and an ammunition depot.
08:00 GMT 11.06.2022
Kherson Residents’ Debts to Ukrainian Banks Likely to Be Expunged, Local Administration's Deputy Chief Says
07:32 GMT 11.06.2022
Gas Supply via Nord Stream Pipeline Could Decrease by Almost 3% on Saturday - Operator
Gas traffic via the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Europe could decrease by almost 3% to some 140 million cubic meters on Saturday, according to the data of the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG.

According to gas requests for Saturday, Nord Stream is planning to be supplying about 5.8 million cubic meters per hour, totaling some 140 million cubic meters per day. This is 2.7% below the transit on Friday and an almost 18% drop in transit compared to May.

Europe continues to pump gas into underground storage facilities. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), the European facilities were half full as of June 9 with an average filling level standing at 50.76%, or about 53.9 billion cubic meters.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and Gazprom to switch to ruble payments for gas deliveries to the countries that imposed sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

Gazprom has already suspended gas deliveries to the importers in Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, and the Netherlands after they rejected the new payment arrangement.
07:15 GMT 11.06.2022
Some 300-400 Ukrainian Troops Blocked at Azot Plant in Severodonetsk - LPR Envoy to Russia
Some 300-400 Ukrainian troops are blocked on the territory of the Severodonetsk Azot Association chemical plant, Rodion Miroshnik, the ambassador of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) to Russia, said on Saturday.

"About 300-400 Ukrainian soldiers are now blocked at Azot. They are positioned near the first gatehouse of the chemical plant. Up to 500 civilians who were hiding from shelling in the plant's bomb shelter may also remain there. There are more civilians on the territory [of the plant], but they are in other parts of the plant," Miroshnik said on Telegram.

The ambassador noted that the troops demanded that a safe passage for them together with the hostages from the territory of the plant to the city of Lysychansk be provided; however, Miroshnik said, such demands are unacceptable and will not be discussed.
Nevertheless, the ambassador said that the contact with the soldiers is established and negotiations on the safe exit of civilians from the territory of the plant are currently underway. Miroshnik added that the Ukrainian troops "will be guaranteed their lives and adequate treatment in accordance with international requirements if they release the hostages and lay down their arms."
