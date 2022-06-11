LIVE UPDATES: Up to 400 Ukrainian Troops Blocked at Azot Plant in Severodonetsk - LPR Envoy

Gas Supply via Nord Stream Pipeline Could Decrease by Almost 3% on Saturday - Operator

Gas traffic via the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Europe could decrease by almost 3% to some 140 million cubic meters on Saturday, according to the data of the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG.



According to gas requests for Saturday, Nord Stream is planning to be supplying about 5.8 million cubic meters per hour, totaling some 140 million cubic meters per day. This is 2.7% below the transit on Friday and an almost 18% drop in transit compared to May.



Europe continues to pump gas into underground storage facilities. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), the European facilities were half full as of June 9 with an average filling level standing at 50.76%, or about 53.9 billion cubic meters.



In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and Gazprom to switch to ruble payments for gas deliveries to the countries that imposed sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.



Gazprom has already suspended gas deliveries to the importers in Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, and the Netherlands after they rejected the new payment arrangement.