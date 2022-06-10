https://sputniknews.com/20220610/us-army-base-in-germany-confirms-first-monkeypox-case-in-american-military-1096200777.html

US Army Base in Germany Confirms First Monkeypox Case in American Military

US Army Base in Germany Confirms First Monkeypox Case in American Military

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US military base in Stuttgart, Germany, confirmed the first-known monkeypox case in the American military, the US Army Health Clinic... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-10T18:42+0000

2022-06-10T18:42+0000

2022-06-10T18:42+0000

health

us

germany

military base

monkeypox

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095728009_0:17:646:380_1920x0_80_0_0_91a664cd362e7cc9f4c6cf16ff07bab9.png

"An active duty service member from the Stuttgart military community recently tested positive for monkeypox," the clinic said in a statement. "The individual was seen and treated at the Stuttgart Army Health clinic and is currently in isolation recovering in their quarters."The clinic said public health officials have determined that the risk to the overall population is very low, but as a precautionary measure, contact tracing is being done for clinic staff who interacted with the patient.The case detected in Stuttgart is of the West African variant, which is generally mild and human-to-human transmission is limited, the clinic said.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.An outbreak of monkeypox began in May in non-endemic countries, according to the World Heath Organization. US media reported that as of Thursday there are more than 1,200 monkeypox cases around the world, mostly in North America and Europe. In the United States there are 40 suspected or confirmed cases, media reported.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

health, us, germany, military base, monkeypox