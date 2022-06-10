https://sputniknews.com/20220610/trumps-ex-adviser-slams-liz-cheney-over-handling-of-his-testimony-1096193258.html

Trump's Ex-Adviser Slams Liz Cheney Over Handling of His Testimony

Trump's Ex-Adviser Slams Liz Cheney Over Handling of His Testimony

As Jason Miller elaborated on social media on what was said in the part of his testimony that Liz Cheney omitted, several netizens branded him as a “snitch” in... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-10T14:03+0000

2022-06-10T14:03+0000

2022-06-10T14:03+0000

jason miller

liz cheney

testimony

criticism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096194373_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_15fbab987b06a53ec1fb7f24e2498c9a.jpg

Jason Miller, GETTR CEO and former senior adviser to the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, has complained about Republican Rep. Liz Cheney leaving out a portion of his video-recorded testimony that was played during the January 6 Committee hearing on Thursday night.According to Breitbart, Cheney played a 30-second clip of Miller’s testimony, with her saying that in the footage, he “describes a call between the Trump campaign’s internal data expert and President Trump a few days after the 2020 election”.“I was in the Oval Office. And at some point in the conversation, Matt Oczkowski, who was the lead data person, was brought on, and I remember he delivered to the president in pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose”, Miller said in the video in question.But while the clip presented by Cheney ended at that point, as the media outlet notes, Miller pointed out that she had left out the following part of his testimony, which he then provided on Twitter:“1/ Here’s what came next in my testimony, which Liz Cheney failed to play:Q: Okay. And what was the President's reaction then when Matt said to him, ‘Hey, we've looked at the numbers, you're going to lose’?A: I think it's safe to say he disagreed with Matt's analysis.2/ Q: On what basis? Did he give a basis?A: He believed that Matt was not looking at the prospect of legal challenges going our way and that Matt was looking at purely from what those numbers were showing as opposed to broader things to include legality and election integrity…3/ …issues which, as a data guy, he may not have been monitoring”.Many social media users, however, did not seem particularly impressed with Miller’s remarks, with a number of people branding him as a “snitch”.The House Select Committee to Investigate the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol held its first public hearing on 9 June.

https://sputniknews.com

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

jason miller, liz cheney, testimony, criticism