Trump's Ex-Adviser Slams Liz Cheney Over Handling of His Testimony
© AFP 2022 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIJason Miller, former Trump campaign adviser, is seen onscreen during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 9, 2022.
As Jason Miller elaborated on social media on what was said in the part of his testimony that Liz Cheney omitted, several netizens branded him as a “snitch” in response.
Jason Miller, GETTR CEO and former senior adviser to the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, has complained about Republican Rep. Liz Cheney leaving out a portion of his video-recorded testimony that was played during the January 6 Committee hearing on Thursday night.
According to Breitbart, Cheney played a 30-second clip of Miller’s testimony, with her saying that in the footage, he “describes a call between the Trump campaign’s internal data expert and President Trump a few days after the 2020 election”.
“I was in the Oval Office. And at some point in the conversation, Matt Oczkowski, who was the lead data person, was brought on, and I remember he delivered to the president in pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose”, Miller said in the video in question.
“And that was based, Mr Miller, on Matt and the data team’s assessment of the sort of county by county state by state results as reported?” the investigators asked him, with Miller replying: “Correct”.
But while the clip presented by Cheney ended at that point, as the media outlet notes, Miller pointed out that she had left out the following part of his testimony, which he then provided on Twitter:
“1/ Here’s what came next in my testimony, which Liz Cheney failed to play:
Q: Okay. And what was the President's reaction then when Matt said to him, ‘Hey, we've looked at the numbers, you're going to lose’?
A: I think it's safe to say he disagreed with Matt's analysis.
2/ Q: On what basis? Did he give a basis?
A: He believed that Matt was not looking at the prospect of legal challenges going our way and that Matt was looking at purely from what those numbers were showing as opposed to broader things to include legality and election integrity…
3/ …issues which, as a data guy, he may not have been monitoring”.
1/ Here’s what came next in my testimony, which Liz Cheney failed to play:— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 10, 2022
Q: Okay. And what was the President's reaction then when Matt said to him, "Hey, we've looked at the numbers, you're going to lose"?
A: I think it's safe to say he disagreed with Matt's analysis.
Many social media users, however, did not seem particularly impressed with Miller’s remarks, with a number of people branding him as a “snitch”.
The House Select Committee to Investigate the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol held its first public hearing on 9 June.