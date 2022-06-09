https://sputniknews.com/20220609/us-house-passes-more-gun-control-legislation-to-establish-federal-red-flag-laws-1096160310.html

US House Passes More Gun Control Legislation to Establish Federal 'Red Flag' Laws

US House Passes More Gun Control Legislation to Establish Federal 'Red Flag' Laws

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed another gun control bill to create a federal version of so-called "red flag" laws... 09.06.2022

House lawmakers passed the legislation in a vote of 224-202, mostly along partisan lines. The bill “authorizes and establishes procedures for federal courts to issue federal extreme risk protection orders,” according to an official summary of the legislation.Federal extreme risk protection orders prohibit a person from purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm or ammunition. Family members, household members, or law enforcement officers may petition for a federal extreme risk protection order against an individual who they believe poses a risk to themselves or others, the summary said.The House on Wednesday passed separate gun control legislation increasing the purchase age for certain firearms and promoting safe gun storage among other measures.Conversations in Congress on gun violence and related firearms laws increased significantly following a series of high-profile mass shootings in the United States, including an elementary school shooting in Texas that killed 21 and a supermarket shooting in New York that killed 10.

