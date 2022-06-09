https://sputniknews.com/20220609/us-house-passes-more-gun-control-legislation-to-establish-federal-red-flag-laws-1096160310.html
US House Passes More Gun Control Legislation to Establish Federal 'Red Flag' Laws
US House Passes More Gun Control Legislation to Establish Federal 'Red Flag' Laws
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed another gun control bill to create a federal version of so-called “red flag” laws... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-09T15:23+0000
2022-06-09T15:23+0000
2022-06-09T15:23+0000
us
gun control
us house of representatives
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094538635_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55c80615682aa6f15949609f5e30bff4.jpg
House lawmakers passed the legislation in a vote of 224-202, mostly along partisan lines. The bill “authorizes and establishes procedures for federal courts to issue federal extreme risk protection orders,” according to an official summary of the legislation.Federal extreme risk protection orders prohibit a person from purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm or ammunition. Family members, household members, or law enforcement officers may petition for a federal extreme risk protection order against an individual who they believe poses a risk to themselves or others, the summary said.The House on Wednesday passed separate gun control legislation increasing the purchase age for certain firearms and promoting safe gun storage among other measures.Conversations in Congress on gun violence and related firearms laws increased significantly following a series of high-profile mass shootings in the United States, including an elementary school shooting in Texas that killed 21 and a supermarket shooting in New York that killed 10.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094538635_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c1899153410df16a25a50ff619c76ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, gun control, us house of representatives
US House Passes More Gun Control Legislation to Establish Federal 'Red Flag' Laws
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed another gun control bill to create a federal version of so-called “red flag” laws that restrict firearms access to individuals reported as a threat.
House lawmakers passed the legislation in a vote of 224-202, mostly along partisan lines. The bill “authorizes and establishes procedures for federal courts to issue federal extreme risk protection orders,” according to an official summary of the legislation.
Federal extreme risk protection orders prohibit a person from purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm or ammunition. Family members, household members, or law enforcement officers may petition for a federal extreme risk protection order against an individual who they believe poses a risk to themselves or others, the summary said.
The House on Wednesday passed separate gun control legislation increasing the purchase age for certain firearms and promoting safe gun storage among other measures.
Conversations in Congress on gun violence and related firearms laws increased significantly following a series of high-profile mass shootings in the United States, including an elementary school shooting in Texas that killed 21 and a supermarket shooting in New York that killed 10.