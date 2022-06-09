https://sputniknews.com/20220609/thailand-first-in-asia-to-decriminalise-marijuana-1096144069.html
Thailand First in Asia to Decriminalise Marijuana
Thailand First in Asia to Decriminalise Marijuana
In 2018, Thailand allowed the healthcare industry to use marijuana for medicinal purposes. As demand for marijuana grew manifold following the opening of... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-09T11:42+0000
2022-06-09T11:42+0000
2022-06-09T11:42+0000
cannabis
pot
marijuana
thailand
wellness
agricultural
pandemic
economic
farm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096144889_0:90:960:630_1920x0_80_0_0_57f6e2ccda6a827823ffc829381b2177.jpg
Thailand has become the first Asian country to have legalised the growth of marijuana and its consumption in food and beverages from Thursday, hoping that it may boost farmers' income and the COVID pandemic-hit tourism industry.The implementation came into effect after the lower house of the parliament passed the Cannabis and Hemp Bill, aimed at legalising the controlled use, production, sale, import, and export of Cannabis, hemp, and their extracts.The bill found the support of 373 parliamentarians (MPs), while only seven voted against it.However, he made it clear to the people who smoke pot will continue to risk a potential three-month sentence and 25,000 Thai baht ($780) fine under the law.The minister said he wanted the two plants to be treated like cash crops, from which Thai people can make some revenue. According to a San Francisco-based Grand View Research survey, the global legal cannabis market is expected to be worth $91.5 billion by 2028.The law prohibits the sale of cannabis to people under 20, pregnant women, and breastfeeding women.The minister has said that one family can grow up to six plants and sell their products to the wellness industry or some other specified people under the law.The government has also launched a website and mobile app where an individual can register themselves before they start growing the pot plants. The Thai government aims to distribute at least one million marijuana seedlings for cultivation, which will boost farmers' income and state revenue. Prison authorities across the country have also released 3,071 inmates serving jail terms for single cannabis offences.
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096144889_0:0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_4114be795f47c0d7e8b7c9087334eba7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
cannabis, pot, marijuana, thailand, wellness, agricultural, pandemic, economic, farm
Thailand First in Asia to Decriminalise Marijuana
In 2018, Thailand allowed the healthcare industry to use marijuana for medicinal purposes. As demand for marijuana grew manifold following the opening of dozens of cannabis clinics across the country, the government unveiled a policy in 2021 to boost the economy by using marijuana plantations.
Thailand has become the first Asian country to have legalised the growth of marijuana and its consumption in food and beverages from Thursday, hoping that it may boost farmers' income and the COVID pandemic-hit tourism industry.
The implementation came into effect after the lower house of the parliament passed the Cannabis and Hemp
Bill, aimed at legalising the controlled use, production, sale, import, and export of Cannabis, hemp, and their extracts.
The bill found the support of 373 parliamentarians (MPs), while only seven voted against it.
"This is a historic day for all MPs to collectively liberalise ganja (cannabis), our ancient Thai medical herb, and make it legitimate," Anutin Charnvirakul, Public Health Minister, said in the parliament.
However, he made it clear to the people who smoke pot will continue to risk a potential three-month sentence and 25,000 Thai baht ($780) fine under the law.
The minister said he wanted the two plants to be treated like cash crops, from which Thai people can make some revenue.
According to a San Francisco-based Grand View Research survey, the global legal cannabis market is expected to be worth $91.5 billion by 2028.
The law prohibits the sale of cannabis to people under 20, pregnant women, and breastfeeding women.
The minister has said that one family can grow up to six plants and sell their products to the wellness industry or some other specified people under the law.
The government has also launched a website and mobile app where an individual can register themselves before they start growing the pot plants.
The Thai government aims to distribute at least one million marijuana seedlings for cultivation
, which will boost farmers' income and state revenue. Prison authorities across the country have also released 3,071 inmates serving jail terms for single cannabis offences.