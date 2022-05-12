https://sputniknews.com/20220512/cannabis-linked-to-depression-anxiety-increased-risk-of-other-drug-use-1095452743.html

Cannabis Linked to Depression, Anxiety, Increased Risk of Other Drug Use

Cannabis Linked to Depression, Anxiety, Increased Risk of Other Drug Use

Although more than 200 million people worldwide are estimated to use cannabis, its health benefits, risks and harmful effects remain widely contested, as are... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T08:22+0000

2022-05-12T08:22+0000

2022-05-12T08:22+0000

society

health

drugs

cannabis

science

tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092228266_0:64:1280:784_1920x0_80_0_0_8e492f4e01db7cd6e556ff70ed7c5bcc.jpg

A recent study by Sweden's Karolinska Institutet (KI) has found that cannabis users have a greater risk than non-users of migrating to other drugs. They are also more prone to anxiety and depression, it found.In her study, KI researcher Rynaz Rabiee investigated the relationship between cannabis and later drug addiction in 9,700 adults who have been studied for 16 years, and concluded that cannabis use is not an independent risk factor.“Cannabis use could be linked to an increased risk of other drug use when followed up after three years,” Rabiee wrote.The risk of other drug use was greatest among habitual cannabis users and was nearly 10 times higher than among those who never used it.The study also looked at the relationship between cannabis use and anxiety and depression among 1,100 women born between 1955 and 1993.Rabiee also took a closer look at individuals with a cannabis-related diagnosis from the Swedish healthcare using data from the national registry. She found that cannabis-related diagnoses have increased in Sweden over time and it is the younger users who are responsible for the more than tenfold increase. Men from younger groups, with lower education and low income are diagnosed the most.Cannabis is a psychoactive substance that affects brain function, human behaviour and consciousness. Its legality for medical and recreational use varies according to country, in terms of possession, distribution, and cultivation, and consumption. Several international conventions classify it as an addictive drug with a serious risk of abuse.Although the use of cannabis for recreational purposes is prohibited and punished in most countries, many western nations have adopted a policy of decriminalisation to make simple possession a non-criminal offence (similar in severity to a minor traffic violation). Still, commercial sale of recreational cannabis is only legalised nationwide in two countries - Canada and Uruguay.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

society, health, drugs, cannabis, science, tech