Texas, Fascism, and The Historic Roots of The Uvalde Massacre

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie discuss the Summit of the Americas and disruptions by movement journalists calling out the hypocrisy of US and OAS officials in excluding Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela while it allows the leaders of Haiti and Colombia in the summit, the facade of democracy and respect for human rights that Joe Biden and his administration heralds while it was silent on the coup government of Bolivia and supported the anti-democratic government of Jovenel Moise, and the responsibility of journalists to challenge the structures that uphold the capitalist system.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Camila Escalante, reporter and founding editor of Kawsachun News to discuss the start of the trial of former Bolivian coup-president Jeanine Áñez for her complicity in crimes committed during the 2019 coup in Bolivia, the many acts of repression and massacres that happened under the Áñez regime and the ongoing movement to bring her and other coup-plotters to justice, and the foolish arguments used by coup-supporters to deny that Áñez came to power in a coup and to justify her presidency through unsubstantiated arguments against former President Evo Morales’ victory in the preceding presidential election.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Kenneth Surin, Professor emeritus and former Director of the Center for European Studies at Duke University to discuss the victory of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a vote of confidence from the ruling Conservative Party, the “Partygate” controversy that seemingly sparked this vote and numerous other controversies that have marred Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister, why Johnson’s victory does not necessarily bode well for the future of his tenure as PM and leader of the Conservative Party, and how Johnson’s unpopularity is bringing down support for the Conservatives across the UK and what it means for Brexit.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including “The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery & Jim Crow and the Roots of U.S. Fascism” to discuss his newly released book on Texas history and how its founding factors into the rise of fascism both historically and today, the upcoming hearings on the Capitol insurrection and why viewing it as merely a conflict between groups of white people is misguided and dangerous, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the geopolitical context that may explain some splits in western unity as to how to move forward on the conflict, and how the ongoing NBA playoffs hold a lesson for organizers in our current political moment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

