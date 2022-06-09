Pro-Abortion Protest Set Near Kavanaugh's Home After Man Arrested for Threat to Kill Him - Videos
© Photo : Julio Rosas/twitterA small group of pro-abortion protesters are outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home to demonstrate about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Police formed a line in front of the home
Previously, police arrested a man carrying a handgun and a knife, who said he wanted to kill the justice due to abortion and gun control disputes.
Pro-abortion activists staged a protest in front of the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Several videos and photos circulating online show a small group of people marching near the house, banging drums and chanting slogans, while police officers are watching the event. Some of the signs said "mind your own uterus" and "woman is not a womb".
A small group of pro-abortion protesters are outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home to demonstrate about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Police formed a line in front of the home. pic.twitter.com/SdV4Rbrg44— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2022
Now: Abortion Rights Activists return in rain to Brett Kavanaugh’s home, continuing their month’s long marathon of protests at SCOTUS homes. @RuthSentUs @OurRightsDC @downrightimp Their story: https://t.co/seYszDafoN pic.twitter.com/TjtJX7DjhW— DCMediaGroup (@DCMediaGroup) June 9, 2022
The demo is held just a day after a 26-year-old man was arrested near Kavanaugh's house in Maryland for threatening to kill the supreme justice.
Police identified the man as Nicholas John Roske, and noted that he was carrying a gun, a knife, pepper spray and zip ties. Reports suggest that Roske, who had travelled to Kavanaugh's house from California, called 911 on himself, saying that he had suicidal thoughts, and also wanted to "kill a specific United States Supreme Court justice".
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy
He later told the authorities he was upset by the leaked SCOTUS documents, which hinted at possible overturn of Roe v. Wade case, and also by the recent mass shooting in Uvalde. Roske was afraid that Kavanaugh "would loosen gun laws". The man was charged with attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice, which may get him 20 years in prison.
Kavanaugh's home was the site of protests last month after the leak of the majority draft opinion on the 1973 decision which establishes a constitutional right to abortion. Roe v Wade's supporters fear that the ruling may be scrapped amid a conservative majority in the Supreme Court.