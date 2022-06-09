International
Hunter Biden's Daughter Offers GOP Senator a Call With Dad If He Votes for Gun Control Measures
Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi has taken to Twitter to land a dig at Republican Senator Ron Johnson, threatening to get her dad on the phone if he votes for stricter gun control measures.Her comments referred to Johnson's response to efforts to impose gun control regulation. The senator has previously gone on the record as saying, “Before we pass anything new, let’s enforce the laws we already have. Let’s start with Hunter Biden."The president’s son has been accused of committing a felony when he purportedly lied during his background check upon buying a gun in 2018.According to a 2021 report by Politico, Hunter responded "no" when asked whether he was "an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance". Later, Hunter's battle with drug addiction was revealed, with his family speaking about his struggle and him shedding light on it in his memoir "Beautiful Things".Senator Johnson has been one of the most vocal critics of Hunter Biden, accusing him of using his father's status to cash in.In wake of several deadly shootings in the US, particularly in Uvalde, Texas, a bipartisan effort is underway to reach new gun control regulations. When asked whether he would support legislation requiring a waiting period for under 21s, Johnson failed to clarify his stance, only referring to Hunter Biden.The bipartisan group of lawmakers aiming for a gun control bill is led by GOP Senator John Cornyn. The legislation is hoped to be a compromise, but observers have estimated the chances of Democrats and Republicans reaching an agreement on gun control as low, even though some lawmakers voiced tentative hopes that the GOP members are more open to dialogue on the issue than on past occasions.
In wake of the recent deadly mass shooting in the United States, lawmakers are working on a compromise regarding gun control measures. However, a bipartisan solution to the issue is still some way off.
Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi has taken to Twitter to land a dig at Republican Senator Ron Johnson, threatening to get her dad on the phone if he votes for stricter gun control measures.
“@RonJohnsonWI, if you vote for stricter gun control measures, I will personally come into your office and call my dad on speakerphone so that you can confess your undying love for him directly,” Naomi tweeted on Wednesday.
Her comments referred to Johnson's response to efforts to impose gun control regulation. The senator has previously gone on the record as saying, “Before we pass anything new, let’s enforce the laws we already have. Let’s start with Hunter Biden."
The president’s son has been accused of committing a felony when he purportedly lied during his background check upon buying a gun in 2018.
According to a 2021 report by Politico, Hunter responded "no" when asked whether he was "an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance". Later, Hunter's battle with drug addiction was revealed, with his family speaking about his struggle and him shedding light on it in his memoir "Beautiful Things".
Senator Johnson has been one of the most vocal critics of Hunter Biden, accusing him of using his father's status to cash in.
In wake of several deadly shootings in the US, particularly in Uvalde, Texas, a bipartisan effort is underway to reach new gun control regulations. When asked whether he would support legislation requiring a waiting period for under 21s, Johnson failed to clarify his stance, only referring to Hunter Biden.
The bipartisan group of lawmakers aiming for a gun control bill is led by GOP Senator John Cornyn. The legislation is hoped to be a compromise, but observers have estimated the chances of Democrats and Republicans reaching an agreement on gun control as low, even though some lawmakers voiced tentative hopes that the GOP members are more open to dialogue on the issue than on past occasions.
