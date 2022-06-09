International
Heavy Rains Cause at Least Ten Deaths, Hundreds of Thousands Displaced in Central China
Heavy Rains Cause at Least Ten Deaths, Hundreds of Thousands Displaced in Central China
Chinese state media reported that the rains have affected practically the whole province of Hunan in the central part of the country, with some meteorological... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
At least ten people have died in central China as a result of torrential rains that pounded Hunan province, causing hundreds of thousands to flee, according to the AFP's Wednesday report, citing state media. The downpours, which began on June 1, have reportedly caused the evacuation of roughly 286,000 people, with more than 2,700 dwellings collapsing or severely damaged. In total, ten people have been killed as a result of the bad weather and three were missing as of Wednesday.Local officials reportedly described the situation by noting that heavy rainfall caused the water level to rise and caused rivers and lakes to overflow their banks. The authorities of the province are said to be responding "actively and making every effort to prevent (disasters)."Authorities have reportedly delivered tents, foldable beds, food, and clothing to the affected areas. In central and southern China, where the humid summer brings heavy rains, floods are a regular occurrence. Last year, China saw its worst floods in a decade, with deluges in the central regions killing over 300 people. Floods and mudslides killed dozens of people in Zhengzhou, the worst-affected city, where citizens were trapped in subway trains, underground parking garages, and tunnels.
china, weather, rain, torrential rain, mud flood, mudslide

Heavy Rains Cause at Least Ten Deaths, Hundreds of Thousands Displaced in Central China

03:30 GMT 09.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISAAC LAWRENCEA general view of the city skyline as seen from a Star Ferry during a day of heavy rain in Hong Kong on June 8, 2022.
A general view of the city skyline as seen from a Star Ferry during a day of heavy rain in Hong Kong on June 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISAAC LAWRENCE
Chinese state media reported that the rains have affected practically the whole province of Hunan in the central part of the country, with some meteorological stations reporting record levels of precipitation. Around 1.79 million people have reportedly been "affected" by the storm.
At least ten people have died in central China as a result of torrential rains that pounded Hunan province, causing hundreds of thousands to flee, according to the AFP's Wednesday report, citing state media.
The downpours, which began on June 1, have reportedly caused the evacuation of roughly 286,000 people, with more than 2,700 dwellings collapsing or severely damaged. In total, ten people have been killed as a result of the bad weather and three were missing as of Wednesday.
Local officials reportedly described the situation by noting that heavy rainfall caused the water level to rise and caused rivers and lakes to overflow their banks. The authorities of the province are said to be responding "actively and making every effort to prevent (disasters)."
Authorities have reportedly delivered tents, foldable beds, food, and clothing to the affected areas.
In central and southern China, where the humid summer brings heavy rains, floods are a regular occurrence. Last year, China saw its worst floods in a decade, with deluges in the central regions killing over 300 people. Floods and mudslides killed dozens of people in Zhengzhou, the worst-affected city, where citizens were trapped in subway trains, underground parking garages, and tunnels.
