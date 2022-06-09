International
https://sputniknews.com/20220609/biden-reportedly-urged-us-media-in-private-meeting-to-cover-administration-more-favorably-1096168845.html
Biden Reportedly Urged US Media in Private Meeting to Cover Administration More Favorably
Biden Reportedly Urged US Media in Private Meeting to Cover Administration More Favorably
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden in a private meeting with the media pushed reporters to cover his administration more favorably, Politico... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-09T23:21+0000
2022-06-09T23:20+0000
us
joe biden
biden administration
jen psaki
press
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096168698_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_139c17546bbf8aa72c22c861f15de82d.jpg
Biden during his session with the media criticized the quality and tone of their coverage of the administration, the report said late on Wednesday. Biden pushed journalists to focus more on areas in which he believes the administration has seen success, such as the job market.According to the outlet, the president and his family are growing increasingly frustrated that he is not getting the kind of generally more positive coverage that they believe he deserves, and that too much attention is focused on staff turnover and low approval ratings rather than a robust jobs market and America's relatively strong economic recovery.Biden and his team are experimenting with new strategies to change the dominant storylines, in addition to privately pressing reporters. Attempts to recast the narrative around concerns such as inflation are among them. In recent days, his staff published opinion pieces under the president's byline in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, aiming to communicate his foreign policy vision and roadmap to decrease consumer costs.More to those efforts, the White House has recently used celebrity endorsements to improve the administration's image. Visits by Korean pop group sensation BTS and Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey have resulted in significant increases in media coverage.Biden is even reportedly set to make his second visit to a late-night show since taking office, and his first in-person, next Wednesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"The White House has previously dismissed criticism of Biden’s press accessibility, arguing that Biden often engages spontaneously with reporters to take questions and composes opinion pieces to outline his agenda, the report added.It took Biden more than two months - the longest time of any American president in decades - to give his first full press conference. In addition, he has often been the object of ridicule for frequent gaffes or even embarrassing moments, such as when the president allegedly tried to "shake an invisible hand," apparently losing his way getting off the stage after a speech.Biden’s job approval rating stands at 38%, a small decline from 39% approval last month, according to a Marist Poll released on Thursday.
https://sputniknews.com/20210325/120-years-a-senator-lowlights-and-lolz-of-bidens-first-presidential-presser-1082451438.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220527/bidens-rating-at-lowest-point-while-95-of-americans-concerned-about-soaring-inflation-polls-say-1095830025.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096168698_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2f99e862974f2e8b11d5581184ebf29.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, biden administration, jen psaki, press

Biden Reportedly Urged US Media in Private Meeting to Cover Administration More Favorably

23:21 GMT 09.06.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden speaks at the IV CEO Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles.
President Joe Biden speaks at the IV CEO Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden in a private meeting with the media pushed reporters to cover his administration more favorably, Politico reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the off-the-record discussion.
Biden during his session with the media criticized the quality and tone of their coverage of the administration, the report said late on Wednesday. Biden pushed journalists to focus more on areas in which he believes the administration has seen success, such as the job market.
According to the outlet, the president and his family are growing increasingly frustrated that he is not getting the kind of generally more positive coverage that they believe he deserves, and that too much attention is focused on staff turnover and low approval ratings rather than a robust jobs market and America's relatively strong economic recovery.
Biden and his team are experimenting with new strategies to change the dominant storylines, in addition to privately pressing reporters. Attempts to recast the narrative around concerns such as inflation are among them. In recent days, his staff published opinion pieces under the president's byline in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, aiming to communicate his foreign policy vision and roadmap to decrease consumer costs.
More to those efforts, the White House has recently used celebrity endorsements to improve the administration's image. Visits by Korean pop group sensation BTS and Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey have resulted in significant increases in media coverage.
Biden is even reportedly set to make his second visit to a late-night show since taking office, and his first in-person, next Wednesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
The White House has previously dismissed criticism of Biden’s press accessibility, arguing that Biden often engages spontaneously with reporters to take questions and composes opinion pieces to outline his agenda, the report added.
U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2021
120 Years a Senator: Lowlights and LOLz of Biden's First Presidential Presser
25 March 2021, 20:13 GMT
It took Biden more than two months - the longest time of any American president in decades - to give his first full press conference. In addition, he has often been the object of ridicule for frequent gaffes or even embarrassing moments, such as when the president allegedly tried to "shake an invisible hand," apparently losing his way getting off the stage after a speech.
US President Joe Biden attends a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 23, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2022
Biden's Rating at Lowest Point While 95% of Americans Concerned About Soaring Inflation, Polls Say
27 May, 16:01 GMT
Biden’s job approval rating stands at 38%, a small decline from 39% approval last month, according to a Marist Poll released on Thursday.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала