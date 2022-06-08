https://sputniknews.com/20220608/white-house-faces-press-office-staff-shakeup-ahead-of-midterm-elections-1096125013.html

White House Faces Press Office Staff Shakeup Ahead of Midterm Elections

One of the most notable resignations was former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who left the West Wing to take a commentator gig at MSNBC. 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced two additional departures in the press office on Tuesday.Jean-Pierre revealed that White House Rapid Response Director Mike Gwin and Press Assistant Michael Kikukawa are leaving in order to serve in the US Treasury. She said that Gwin will become the treasury’s deputy assistant secretary for public affairs, while Kikukawa will serve as a treasury spokesperson.She went on to express the White House's gratitude to both outgoing staffers. Their successors have not been named.The double departure comes shortly after former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also stepped down from her role to join MSNBC as a commentator.The staff shakeup in the White House Press Office follows a slew of reports that suggest turmoil in the West Wing over President Joe Biden's "worsening political predicament". According to the reports, even mainstream media appears to have turned its back on Biden as his administration weathers multiple crises - from foreign policy misfortunes to skyrocketing inflation.Additionally, Biden seems to be irked by West Wing aides trying to walk back his statements and "rush to explain" things he says.The president's approval rating has remained low for the past several months, currently standing at 40%.

