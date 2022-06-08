https://sputniknews.com/20220608/france-signs-artemis-accords-on-moon-exploration-us-state-department-says-1096107502.html

France Signs Artemis Accords on Moon Exploration, US State Department Says

France Signs Artemis Accords on Moon Exploration, US State Department Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - France has signed the US-drafted Artemis Accords and joined the international Moon exploration program, the United States Department of... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T04:40+0000

2022-06-08T04:40+0000

2022-06-08T04:40+0000

us

france

space

nasa

moon

lunar program

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092276202_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7cfc44439ec79e6ecc5718c4b2944299.jpg

It said Baptiste was joined for the event by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, National Space Council Executive Secretary Chirag Parikh, and Director of the Office of Space Affairs Valda Vikmanis-Keller from the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

space

moon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, france, space, nasa, moon, lunar program