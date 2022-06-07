https://sputniknews.com/20220607/underwear-politics-hindu-organisation-rss-sends-underwear-to-karnataka-congress-state-chief-1096075487.html

Underwear Politics: Hindu Organisation RSS Sends Underwear to Karnataka Congress State Chief

Months ahead of the 2023 Karnataka State Assembly Elections, the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with its affiliated groups, and the main...

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent organisation of Indian PM Modi's BJP, has sent underwear to Karnataka State Congress unit chief Siddaramaiah, as part of a war of words that recently erupted between the two sides.The conflict over 'underwear politics' started after Siddaramaiah, the former State Chief of Karnataka and the top Congress leader, last week said his party would burn "Chaddis" (underwear) as a sign of protest against the RSS. The RSS volunteers are traditionally identified for wearing white shirts and khaki shorts. So, this was the Congress leader's way of poking fun at their uniform. In fact, last week, Congress youth wing members burnt khaki knickers outside the residence of Karnataka's Education Minister B.C. Nagesh."Congress youth wing members burnt the 'Chaddi' in front of cops. So what? We will burn Chaddis everywhere to protest against the RSS," said Siddaramaiah.RSS workers in the state's Mandya district collected used and torn knickers and underwear to send to the Congress office, as a mark of their protest and a response to Siddaramaiah's remarks.Congress and many political parties had alleged that the state's ruling BJP is trying to 'saffronise' school textbooks in the state (introduce right wing and Hindu themes). Last month, the state education department replaced a chapter on the country's freedom struggle icon Bhagat Singh in a school textbook with RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.The BJP and the RSS are identified with saffron flags, a symbol of Hinduism, hence the opposition often uses the term "saffron" while criticising the rival's ideology."If Siddaramaiah wants to burn chaddis, let him burn them inside his house. I have told all district workers to help Siddaramaiah by sending their chaddis to him. Firstly, I ask Siddaramaiah to seek permission from the pollution control board because burning chaddis causes air pollution. I never thought Siddaramaiah would stoop to this level," BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanswamy told reporters on Monday. The election in India's southern state of Karnataka is scheduled to be held early next year, and the state since 2008, sees power exchange between Congress and the BJP. Karnataka is the only south Indian state where BJP is ruling or has ever governed.

