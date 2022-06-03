International
Curfew Imposed in India's Karnataka as Hindus Threaten to Break Into Jamia Mosque for Prayer
The Places of Worship Act, 1991 mandates that a mosque, Hindu temple, church, or any place of public worship in existence on 15 August 1947 will retain the... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
A curfew was imposed in the town of Srirangapatna in India's Karnataka state on Friday after Hindu groups threatened to storm into the Jamia mosque to perform a Hindu prayer inside. The local administration also banned all public gatherings of four or more people in the town from 3 to 5 June.Hindu groups, including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Sri Ram Sena, made a call earlier this week to lead a march to the mosque from 3 June.The activists explained that the Jamia mosque was built at the site of a demolished Lord Hanuman Temple.Built in 1782 during the reign of Muslim ruler Tipu Sultan, the mosque today exists as a heritage site and is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).In May, a similar claim was made by radical Hindu groups with regard to the Assaiyeed Adbullahil Madani mosque in the state's Mangaluru city. The government authorities also deployed heavy security in that area.Sri Ram Sena's founder Pramod Muthalik demanded that a survey be conducted by the ASI.
Curfew Imposed in India's Karnataka as Hindus Threaten to Break Into Jamia Mosque for Prayer

13:17 GMT 03.06.2022
Jamia Masjid, or Grand Mosque, where Eid al-Fitr prayers are not allowed by authorities is seen through a locked gate in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
Jamia Masjid, or Grand Mosque, where Eid al-Fitr prayers are not allowed by authorities is seen through a locked gate in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2022
© AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
The Places of Worship Act, 1991 mandates that a mosque, Hindu temple, church, or any place of public worship in existence on 15 August 1947 will retain the same religious character that it had on that day and cannot be changed by the courts or the government.
A curfew was imposed in the town of Srirangapatna in India's Karnataka state on Friday after Hindu groups threatened to storm into the Jamia mosque to perform a Hindu prayer inside. The local administration also banned all public gatherings of four or more people in the town from 3 to 5 June.
Hindu groups, including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Sri Ram Sena, made a call earlier this week to lead a march to the mosque from 3 June.
The activists explained that the Jamia mosque was built at the site of a demolished Lord Hanuman Temple.
Built in 1782 during the reign of Muslim ruler Tipu Sultan, the mosque today exists as a heritage site and is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
In May, a similar claim was made by radical Hindu groups with regard to the Assaiyeed Adbullahil Madani mosque in the state's Mangaluru city. The government authorities also deployed heavy security in that area.
Sri Ram Sena's founder Pramod Muthalik demanded that a survey be conducted by the ASI.
