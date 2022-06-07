https://sputniknews.com/20220607/residents-suffer-breathing-problems-amid-toxic-fumes-from-delhi-landfill---video-1096079938.html
Residents Suffer Breathing Problems Amid Toxic Fumes from Delhi Landfill - Video
India's capital city continues to reel from recurring fires at the Bhalswa landfill. Scorching heat beyond 40°C has fuelled the fires. 07.06.2022, Sputnik International
Residents of Bhalswa district in Delhi have continued to report severe breathing issues and health problems due to toxic fumes emanating from a smouldering landfill nearby. The landfill has seen repeated fires of late.On Friday, firefighters received a call at 1:52 p.m. (IST) about the latest landfill fire, finally managing to bring the blaze under control by 8:20 p.m., according to the Delhi Fire Department.Despite the cause of the fire still being unknown, officials warned that +40°C temperatures in the city might have generated methane gas at the dumpyard, which is extremely flammable.Living under the toxic fumes, locals residing in the landfill’s vicinity are complaining of breathing problems, ocular irritation and other severe health issues. They have called for a permanent solution to the frequent fires.Previously, the landfill caught fire on 26 April, with firefighters only able to extinguish the blaze after several days.Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected the landfill site last Thursday to assess the situation, chalking out a nine-point action plan to reduce the fires.
Residents of Bhalswa district in Delhi have continued to report severe breathing issues and health problems due to toxic fumes emanating from a smouldering landfill nearby. The landfill has seen repeated fires of late.
On Friday, firefighters received a call at 1:52 p.m. (IST) about the latest landfill fire, finally managing to bring the blaze under control by 8:20 p.m., according to the Delhi Fire Department.
Despite the cause of the fire still being unknown, officials warned that +40°C temperatures in the city might have generated methane gas at the dumpyard, which is extremely flammable.
Living under the toxic fumes, locals residing in the landfill’s vicinity are complaining of breathing problems, ocular irritation and other severe health issues. They have called for a permanent solution to the frequent fires.
Previously, the landfill caught fire on 26 April, with firefighters only able to extinguish the blaze after several days.
Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected the landfill site last Thursday to assess the situation, chalking out a nine-point action plan to reduce the fires.