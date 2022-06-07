https://sputniknews.com/20220607/pyrrhic-victory-bojo-will-drag-his-party-down-with-him-after-winning-confidence-vote--analyst-1096083638.html

‘Pyrrhic Victory’: BoJo Will Drag His Party Down With Him After Winning Confidence Vote – Analyst

‘Pyrrhic Victory’: BoJo Will Drag His Party Down With Him After Winning Confidence Vote – Analyst

On Monday, Tory MPs voted 211 to 148 in support of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had already refused to step down despite the scale of the... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-07T10:29+0000

2022-06-07T10:29+0000

2022-06-07T10:29+0000

uk

boris johnson

no-confidence vote

government

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096081610_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_f2e7d824b807b6cb5eefd4d2e0623cbd.jpg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson “will probably try to carry on as if nothing has happened” and as if “nothing is going to change” after his survival of Monday’s confidence vote, says Alistair Jones, associate professor of politics at Leicester's De Montfort University.He draws attention to the fact that Johnson’s “margin of victory is smaller than that of [former UK Prime Minister Theresa May”.The tally of 41.2 % of Tory MPs opposing BoJo was significantly higher than the 36.9% voting no confidence in Theresa May six months before she was forced from office in late March 2019.When it comes to BoJo winning the confidence vote, “Johnson has a Pyrrhic victory, one that sees him stay, but he is not going to be able to do much. He is, in effect, a lame duck prime minister”, according to Jones.Johnson May Announce Snap Election After Confidence VoteHe did not rule out that Johnson may now “decide to challenge his MPs” and “call a snap general election to demonstrate to them that he has the support of the public the way he did in the 2019 general election”. Jones said that if BoJo does “something like that, it would be severely misguided, because it will actually lead to huge electoral damage”.Referring to No 10 COVID rule-busting parties in 2020 and 2021, British academic and author Rodney Atkinson, for his part, asserted that Britons “will not forgive the partygate fiasco as the centre of Government behaved recklessly while ordinary families could not be with their dying relatives but far more Britons will be paying in their businesses and jobs (high taxes and debt) for the extreme Johnson lockdowns during COVID and the criminality of forced vaccinations”.In a nod to the confidence vote’s results, Atkinson said that he “cannot see how Johnson can now survive”, arguing that “if the Tory Party thinks his going will solve the problem they are wrong”. According to the author, “a complete change of regime and policies - on everything from family, social policy, foreign affairs, taxation and business - is needed” to be implemented in the UK.BoJo Wins Confidence VoteOn Monday, Johnson won a no-confidence vote with 211 Conservative members of the parliament voting in favour of the motion and 148 Tory MPs voting against, something that he touted as “good” results.Senior Tory rebel Tobias Ellwood has meanwhile told Sky News that Johnson could face another confidence vote in just six months as the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee is seeking to change the current rules, which stipulate that the PM is now immune from another leadership challenge for 12 months.The Monday no-confidence vote was organised by the Tory backbench 1922 Committee following senior civil servant Sue Gray's report that determined 16 cases of alleged violations of COVID lockdown rules by No 10 between 2020 and 2021.

https://sputniknews.com/20220528/bojo-accused-of-watering-down-standards-to-save-his-skin-after-changing-ministerial-code-1095843863.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220515/bojo-may-urge-ni-politicians-to-restore-power-sharing-deal-amid-post-brexit-trade-protocol-tensions-1095521182.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, boris johnson, no-confidence vote, government