White House’s Media 'Honeymoon' Over as Biden Struggles to Improve Image
Earlier reports suggested that the US president is frustrated with his approval rating, which is lower than that of his predecessor, Donald Trump. NBC has... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International
The frustration appears to have contaminated the West Wing as well, with Biden reportedly irritated with his aides constantly trying to "clean up" his notorious gaffes or ambiguous statements. As a result, Biden is allegedly planning to set the show on the road and get out more in order to try and fix the worsening political predicament his administration discovered itself in, according to Politico. In this order of ideas, Biden is due to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday in the first late-night sit-down of his White House tenure.The drastic efforts come in the wake of the looming 2022 midterm elections, with the Democratic Party facing a possible defeat over a range of issues, including the Biden administration's misfortunes.One of the main fears reported in the West Wing is that Biden will be paralleled with Jimmy Carter, a one-term Democratic president who also had to weather a shaky economy and foreign policy calamities."It's something that has bedeviled quite a few previous presidents. Lots of things happen on your watch but it doesn't mean there is a magic wand to fix it," Robert Gibbs, an Obama-era White House press secretary, told Politico.Still, the White House reportedly believes there is time to make things right for the embattled Biden administration - even though his poll numbers remain low. Currently, around 40% of US citizens approve of his performance in the Oval Office.
Joe Biden's White House has faced a wave of unflattering media coverage over past weeks, with even pro-Biden news outlets having to admit the reality of his seemingly struggling administration.
In addition, many reporters are starting to take issue with the White House's new press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, who appears to be as masterful in dodging questions as her predecessor, Jen Psaki, Fox News reported
.
Speaking to the channel, DePauw University journalism professor Jeffrey McCall described Jean-Pierre's reluctance to address accruing issues such as baby formula shortage or rising inflation as an attempt to "put a happy face on so many administration problems".
These attempts, however, seem to be unsuccessful. Currently, various outlets - including mainstream media - appear to be pointing out the Biden administration's misfortunes much more eagerly than during his 2020 presidential campaign or first year in the White House. Back at the time, mainstream media would promote a narrative of "healing" the United States after Donald Trump's tenure and offer nothing short of accolades for the new Democratic administration. Now, even outlets most loyal to Biden are admitting the many troubles the White House faced.
"In a sense, the mainstream media is just now figuring out what the public has known for months," McCall told Fox News.
The frustration appears to have contaminated the West Wing as well, with Biden reportedly irritated with his aides constantly trying to "clean up" his notorious gaffes or ambiguous statements. As a result, Biden is allegedly planning to set the show on the road and get out more in order to try and fix the worsening political predicament his administration discovered itself in, according to Politico
. In this order of ideas, Biden is due to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday in the first late-night sit-down of his White House tenure.
The drastic efforts come in the wake of the looming 2022 midterm elections, with the Democratic Party facing a possible defeat over a range of issues, including the Biden administration's misfortunes.
“A lot of things are out of his control and we are frustrated and all Democrats — not just the White House but anyone with a platform — need to do a better of job of reminding Americans of how terrible it would be if Republicans take control,” Adrienne Elrod, a senior aide on Biden’s transition team, told Politico.
One of the main fears reported in the West Wing is that Biden will be paralleled with Jimmy Carter, a one-term Democratic president who also had to weather a shaky economy and foreign policy calamities.
“It’s something that has bedeviled quite a few previous presidents. Lots of things happen on your watch but it doesn’t mean there is a magic wand to fix it,” Robert Gibbs, an Obama-era White House press secretary, told Politico.
Still, the White House reportedly believes there is time to make things right for the embattled Biden administration - even though his poll numbers remain low. Currently, around 40% of US citizens approve of his performance in the Oval Office.