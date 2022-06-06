International
LIVE: UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Situation in Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220606/us-judge-rules-lethal-injection-method-on-death-row-inmates-constitutional-1096066843.html
US Judge Rules Lethal Injection Method on Death Row Inmates Constitutional
US Judge Rules Lethal Injection Method on Death Row Inmates Constitutional
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal judge ruled that the use of a three-drug lethal injection method against death row inmates in the state of Oklahoma is... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-06T17:01+0000
2022-06-06T17:01+0000
us
death penalty
lethal injection
execution
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105153/31/1051533117_0:181:4840:2904_1920x0_80_0_0_dc61268ad504ad835f68065807534fbd.jpg
"The plaintiff inmates have fallen well short of clearing the bar set by the Supreme Court," US Judge Stephen Friot said in the court document. "Consequently, the Eighth Amendment, as construed and applied by the Supreme Court in its lethal injection cases, does not stand in the way of execution of these Oklahoma inmates under Chart D of the Oklahoma lethal injection protocol."The ruling reportedly paves the way for the state of Oklahoma to execute more than two dozen death row inmates in Oklahoma who challenged the use of lethal injection.Twenty-eight death row inmates in Oklahoma argued that the use of midazolam is not adequate enough to ensure inmates do not feel pain during the execution, and may cause more suffering.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105153/31/1051533117_364:0:4476:3084_1920x0_80_0_0_194fdf1f19486dd31971d578a1203263.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, death penalty, lethal injection, execution

US Judge Rules Lethal Injection Method on Death Row Inmates Constitutional

17:01 GMT 06.06.2022
© AP Photo / Rick BowmerThis Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows the execution room at the Oregon State Penitentiary.
This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows the execution room at the Oregon State Penitentiary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2022
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal judge ruled that the use of a three-drug lethal injection method against death row inmates in the state of Oklahoma is legal, a court document revealed on Monday.
"The plaintiff inmates have fallen well short of clearing the bar set by the Supreme Court," US Judge Stephen Friot said in the court document. "Consequently, the Eighth Amendment, as construed and applied by the Supreme Court in its lethal injection cases, does not stand in the way of execution of these Oklahoma inmates under Chart D of the Oklahoma lethal injection protocol."
The ruling reportedly paves the way for the state of Oklahoma to execute more than two dozen death row inmates in Oklahoma who challenged the use of lethal injection.
Twenty-eight death row inmates in Oklahoma argued that the use of midazolam is not adequate enough to ensure inmates do not feel pain during the execution, and may cause more suffering.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала