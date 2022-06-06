International
https://sputniknews.com/20220606/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-shell-dpr-51-times-over-past-day-killing-at-least-one-civilian-1096043664.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 51 Times Over Past Day, Killing at Least One Civilian
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 51 Times Over Past Day, Killing at Least One Civilian
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after Donetsk and Lugansk were shelled by Kiev's troops, prompting the mass evacuation of... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-06T06:22+0000
2022-06-06T06:22+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/17/1094983543_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8010493200cb57296e7e493558802b80.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/17/1094983543_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_733d6efa0579c0c701b9ac42acc1decb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine
A destroyed Ukrainian tank on the street in the city of Volnovakha, which came under the control of the DPR. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 51 Times Over Past Day, Killing at Least One Civilian

06:22 GMT 06.06.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after Donetsk and Lugansk were shelled by Kiev's troops, prompting the mass evacuation of civilians. President Putin noted that Moscow wanted to stop genocide from being perpetrated by Kiev in Donbass, as the region has been targeted by an eight-year military campaign, waged by Ukraine.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue their offensive, pressing the Ukrainian troops from their positions. However, Ukrainian forces continue shelling settlements in the DPR and LPR, resulting in civilian casualties.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала