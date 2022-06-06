Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after Donetsk and Lugansk were shelled by Kiev's troops, prompting the mass evacuation of civilians. President Putin noted that Moscow wanted to stop genocide from being perpetrated by Kiev in Donbass, as the region has been targeted by an eight-year military campaign, waged by Ukraine.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue their offensive, pressing the Ukrainian troops from their positions. However, Ukrainian forces continue shelling settlements in the DPR and LPR, resulting in civilian casualties.
