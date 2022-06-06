https://sputniknews.com/20220606/lavrov-says-countries-blocking-his-flight-to-serbia-deprive-belgrade-of-its-sovereignty-1096050274.html

Lavrov Says Countries Blocking His Flight to Serbia Deprive Belgrade of Its Sovereignty

Lavrov Says Countries Blocking His Flight to Serbia Deprive Belgrade of Its Sovereignty

Previously, the minister had to postpone his visit to Serbia, since North Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Montenegro banned his plane plane from flying through their... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-06T10:21+0000

2022-06-06T10:21+0000

2022-06-06T11:13+0000

russia

sergei lavrov

serbia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093515366_0:69:3072:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_4928832e93f753223a97e08e38f756f0.jpg

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said during an online press conference on Monday that the Balkan countries trying to hamper his trip to Serbia were depriving the country of its sovereignty.The minister stated that the Western countries are afraid of the truth, so such moves have become normal for the EU and NATO.Lavrov added, that Moscow expects even more attacks, lambasting the NATO mentality, noting that the bloc resorts to the lowest means to put additional pressure on Russia.He noted that North Macedonia and Montenegro had been turned into NATO minions, but stressed that retaliatory steps by Moscow won't be aggravating relations between Russians and the peoples of those nations. The minister also praised the stance of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who has refused to engage in anti-Russian activities, despite pressure from the EU. At the same time, Lavrov invited his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic to visit Moscow in the near future.Lavrov's trip to Serbia was scheduled for 6-7 June. However, on the eve of his visit, the neighbouring countries (North Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Montenegro) announced that they wouldn't allow the minister's plane into their territory.

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, sergei lavrov, serbia