https://sputniknews.com/20220605/likely-origins-of-cosmic-magnetic-fields-laid-bare-in-new-study-1096036339.html

Likely Origins of Cosmic Magnetic Fields Laid Bare in New Study

Likely Origins of Cosmic Magnetic Fields Laid Bare in New Study

A fresh study shows how initial magnetic fields can be generated spontaneously via “generic motions of astrophysical turbulence through kinetic plasma... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-05T18:54+0000

2022-06-05T18:54+0000

2022-06-05T18:54+0000

tech

space

magnetic fields

creation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107445/67/1074456713_0:0:800:450_1920x0_80_0_0_f22304affcf8cbbc65f5ac2c4e255856.jpg

New research conducted by MIT graduate student Muni Zhou, her adviser Nuno Loureiro, a professor of nuclear science and engineering at MIT, and colleagues at Princeton University and the University of Colorado at Boulder may offer an explanation for how magnetic fields that surround astrophysical objects come into being, SciTechDaily reports.One of the aspects that the researchers take into account in their work is the extremely diffuse state of plasma between stars whose density is about one particle per cubic metre, which essentially means that “particles in cosmological plasmas never collide”.The work of Zhou and her colleagues “represents a self-consistent model for the generation of magnetic fields at a cosmological scale”, the media outlet notes.“Our theoretical and numerical results set the stage for determining how these ‘seed’ magnetic fields are further amplified by the turbulent dynamo (another central and long-standing question) and thus advance a fully self-consistent explanation of cosmic magnetogenesis”, the researchers state.

https://sputniknews.com/20220521/heres-why-mars-has-auroras-despite-lacking-global-magnetic-field-1095691164.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tech, space, magnetic fields, creation