https://sputniknews.com/20220521/heres-why-mars-has-auroras-despite-lacking-global-magnetic-field-1095691164.html

Here's Why Mars Has Auroras Despite Lacking Global Magnetic Field

Here's Why Mars Has Auroras Despite Lacking Global Magnetic Field

An aurora, also commonly known as polar lights, is a natural phenomena that occurs when solar wind disturbs the magnetosphere of Earth - or any other celestial... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-21T18:23+0000

2022-05-21T18:23+0000

2022-05-21T18:23+0000

tech

mars

aurora borealis

magnetic fields

space

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095691139_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_2584020276ff6edba0447189c76e967b.jpg

Mars does not have a global magnetic field, so how can it host auroras? Scientists have finally found the answer thanks to ultraviolet images from the red planet at night.It seems that the lack of Mars' global magnetism does not prevent polar lights from igniting near the regions with small, localised crustal magnetic fields. Such regions are particularly frequent in the southern hemisphere, and as they interact with the solar wind, various patches of Mars' surface are illuminated with auroras.The team has also analysed data from the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) spacecraft that is equipped with the Solar Wind Ion Analyzer. The findings indicated that Mars' auroras are also affected by the solar wind conditions: they seem to play a significant role in the auroras' frequency, but not impact their brightness.According to the team, the new findings shed light on how auroras occur on celestial bodies that do not have a global magnetic field. Aside from Earth, polar lights can be sparked on many other planets, satellites and even comets. For instance, Jupiter and Saturn have even stronger magnetic fields than our home planet, therefore they host auroras frequently.

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, mars, aurora borealis, magnetic fields, space