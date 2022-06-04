https://sputniknews.com/20220604/eus-anti-russian-efforts-undermined-by-hungarys-risky-sanctions-path-czech-minister-says--1095989628.html

EU’s Anti-Russian Efforts Undermined by Hungary’s ‘Risky’ Sanctions Path, Czech Minister Says

EU’s Anti-Russian Efforts Undermined by Hungary’s ‘Risky’ Sanctions Path, Czech Minister Says

Earlier, the EU unveiled a partial embargo prohibiting Russian oil imports to the 27-member bloc via sea.

As the EU struggles to finalize details of its latest round of anti-Russia sanctions, Czech Minister for European Affairs Mikulas Bek publicly railed against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday, accusing the longtime leader of undergoing a “negative shift in attitude” toward the EU.Hungary receives over 60% of its crude oil from the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline. Russia also supplies the landlocked country with 85% of its natural gas.Czech officials have claimed that Ukraine’s bid to join the 27-member bloc will be prioritized when the Czech Republic assumes the EU rotating presidency in July.Poland, which has also engaged in unpopular debates regarding the rule of law, appears to also be putting pressure on the Hungarian leadership, with Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Pawel Jablonski recently proclaiming that existing Hungarian policy has proven to be “detrimental to the security of Europe.”The Hungarian PM notably met with failed French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Paris, France, on Friday to discuss modern-day threats to Europe, such as the ongoing situation in Ukraine.The pair’s discussions honed in on the staggering post-pandemic levels of inflation, as well as the EU’s “flawed and dangerous sanctions policy,” according to a same-day release.The EU leaders’ sixth sanctions package has encountered several hurdles, including a recent request to remove Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, over his vocal support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the government’s operation in Ukraine.While such matters presently require consensus from all 27 members of the EU, the recent disagreements and debates have prompted some leaders to consider whether a majority decision would be more advantageous–particularly as the bloc continues to grow in membership.

