EU’s Anti-Russian Efforts Undermined by Hungary’s ‘Risky’ Sanctions Path, Czech Minister Says
EU’s Anti-Russian Efforts Undermined by Hungary’s ‘Risky’ Sanctions Path, Czech Minister Says
Earlier, the EU unveiled a partial embargo prohibiting Russian oil imports to the 27-member bloc via sea. While most EU nations backed a total embargo of Russia’s oil sector, Hungarian PM Orban made clear that Budapest–which receives 60% of its oil via a Soviet-era pipeline–would veto the matter if certain energy assurances were not established.
As the EU struggles to finalize details of its latest round of anti-Russia sanctions, Czech Minister for European Affairs Mikulas Bek publicly railed against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday, accusing the longtime leader of undergoing a “negative shift in attitude” toward the EU.
“Unlike in Poland’s case, there is a clear negative shift in attitude to the bloc, and it’s a conscious choice of the Hungarian government,”
Bek said in an interview on Thursday, as reported by Bloomberg
. “It’s a very risky approach.”
Hungary receives over 60% of its crude oil from the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline. Russia also supplies the landlocked country with 85% of its natural gas.
“There is a clear dissonance coming from Hungary, and that is definitely perceived outside of the bloc,” Bek claimed, speaking of Orban’s threats to torpedo anti-Russian sanctions efforts. “It’s ultimately making Moscow happy.”
Czech officials have claimed that Ukraine’s bid to join the 27-member bloc will be prioritized when the Czech Republic assumes the EU rotating presidency in July.
Poland, which has also engaged in unpopular debates regarding the rule of law, appears to also be putting pressure on the Hungarian leadership, with Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Pawel Jablonski recently proclaiming that existing Hungarian policy has proven to be “detrimental to the security of Europe.”
“We will continue our work to do everything at our disposal to change this flawed policy,” Jablonski told FRANCE 24. “This is a continuous process and obviously this applies also to other countries which are continuing their deals with Russia, in the gas market for example.”
The Hungarian PM notably met with failed French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Paris, France, on Friday to discuss modern-day threats to Europe, such as the ongoing situation in Ukraine.
The pair’s discussions honed in on the staggering post-pandemic levels of inflation, as well as the EU’s “flawed and dangerous sanctions policy,” according to a same-day release.
The EU leaders’ sixth sanctions package has encountered several hurdles, including a recent request to remove Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, over his vocal support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the government’s operation in Ukraine.
While such matters presently require consensus from all 27 members of the EU, the recent disagreements and debates have prompted some leaders to consider whether a majority decision would be more advantageous–particularly as the bloc continues to grow in membership.