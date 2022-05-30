https://sputniknews.com/20220530/von-der-leyen-partial-eu-ban-to-cut-around-90-of-russian-oil-imports-by-year-end-1095885238.html

Von Der Leyen: Partial EU Ban to Cut 'Around 90%' of Russian Oil Imports by Year-End

After weeks of disagreements, the European Union has agreed on its sixth anti-Russia sanctions package, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Monday, noting that the latest round of sanctions covers over two-thirds of Russian oil imports to the 27-member bloc. The agreement comes as the product of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels and will slash a "huge source" of Russia's funds for armed conflict, according to Michel. Pipeline oil imports are exempt from the partial embargo, which only covers Russian oil imported via sea. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen expressed support for the decision, which she believes "will effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year."Russia supplies the EU with 40% of its natural gas, and 25% of the nations' oil. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made clear during Monday's discussions that the nation would only support the sixth round of sanctions if its oil supply could be guaranteed. Hungary receives over 60% of its crude oil from the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline. Russia also supplies the landlocked country with 85% of its natural gas. Orban highlighted that Hungary reserves the right to procure Russian oil from "other sources" in the event that "something happens to the pipeline carrying Russian oil." The Hungarian prime minister's comments came not long after Lana Zerkal, an adviser to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, suggested that "something should happen" to the Druzhba pipeline to teach Budapest a lesson. "But again, this is in the hands of the government and the president – to decide political questions, and whether we really want to speak to Orban in the language he understands and which he is imposing on the European Union," the adviser added. The Brussels summit is expected to continue on Tuesday, when the 27 member states are expected to review proposals related to extended financial and military support to Ukraine, as well as assistance with war crimes investigations. One proposal that has received backing by several EU member nations and the European Council president includes some $9.7 billion (€9 billion) in aid to Ukraine.

