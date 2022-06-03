https://sputniknews.com/20220603/ex-white-house-adviser-peter-navarro-indicted-for-contempt-of-congress-1095978383.html

Ex-White House Adviser Peter Navarro Indicted for Contempt of Congress

In April, the House of Representatives voted to recommend Peter Navarro be referred to the DOJ on criminal contempt of Congress charges for refusing to comply... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House panel investigating the Capitol riot.The two counts include Navarro’s refusal to appear before the committee to testify and refusal to hand over documents related to his alleged role in the riot, the release added.Navarro revealed on Monday that the US Department of Justice had subpoenaed him to appear before a federal grand jury as part of the House select committe's investigation into the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. Two days later, the former trade adviser to Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against both the panel probing the 6 January events and the DOJ, claiming that neither have legal right to hold him in contempt over his refusal to cooperate.Speaking with The Hill, Navarro said that the lawsuit was initially drafted against the select committee, but it was expanded to include the DOJ after he was served a subpoena on Monday.“It is 99 percent aimed at the kangaroo committee that [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)] formed. I drafted my lawsuit prior to any communication from the US attorney. And just before I was going to file it, I got this other subpoena so I just included that in the filing,” he explained.

